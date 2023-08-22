Adamu Garba's claim that the Algerian government is ready to provide free electricity to the Niger Republic is false

Neither the Niger military junta nor the Algerian government has officially addressed the issue

The false claim could lead to a possible breach of diplomacy between the countries involved

Niamey, Niger - The claim by Adamu Garba, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his Facebook page that Algeria was ready to give free electricity to the Niger Republic to cushion the effect of the sanctions on the country by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is false.

Findings showed no official statement has been made on the issue by the parties mentioned. Also, no credible media outlet has reported the claim.

ECOWAS mounts pressure on Niger military leader to return to democratic government

On July 26, President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger was overthrown in a coup led by the commander of the presidential guard, Abdourahamane Tchiani, who later declared himself the leader of the military junta.

This was welcomed with harsh sanctions against the country, including closing land and air borders with Niger.

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has gone further to mount pressure on the coup leader by stopping Nigeria's supply of electricity to Niger on August 3, demanding that democratic rule must be restored.

Niger owes Nigeria N4.22 billion electricity tariff

Recent revelation also showed that neighbouring Niger was owing Nigeria more than $5.48 million in electricity, currently N4.22 billion in the exchange rate.

However, it is important to state that the Algerian authority has stood against any military intervention from the ECOWAS in Niger while it condemned the coup.

Therefore, the claim by Adamu Garba, a presidential aspirant in the APC, is false and could lead to a possible breach of diplomacy within the countries involved.

