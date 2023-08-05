FCT, Abuja - Nigerian Senators have declined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's request to invade the coup-inflicted Republic of Niger.

President Tinubu has been urged to focus more on a clamp down on Boko Haram, bandits and the agitators of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Over 90 per cent of Senators in the upper chamber has rejected President Bola Tinubu's request to send Nigerian troops to Niger. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/NASS

One of the Senators who attended an executive session at the national assembly on Saturday, August 5, said a resolution had been passed by the Senators condemning the request of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Senator said:

“Almost all the senators spoke and totally ruled out the military options because of many factors and also because of the harmonious relationship that Nigeria and Niger has always enjoyed."

It was gathered that the Senators implored President Tinubu to approach the Niger coup situation with a non-kinetic dialogue approach to reach a peaceful resolution with the military juntas in Niger.

Niger coup: Senators urge Tinubu to approach Obasanjo to help negotiate

They urged Tinubu to send envoys and elder statesmen like ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo Gen Ali Gusau and Abdulsalam Abubakar to help broker peace negotiations.

They also noted that the Nigerian military is not currently equipped and unprepared to engage in war.

They urged President Tinubu to focus more on ending insecurity in Nigeria before embarking on any peace-keeping mission.

As reported by Premium Times, the Senator said:

“Senators believe that the Federal Government should focus on solving the Boko Haram, banditry and ESN/IPOB menaces ravaging the country instead of contemplating going to war in a foreign country. ”

