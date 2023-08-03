A PDP chieftain and spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala, has urged President Tinubu to desist from leading ECOWAS to take military action in Niger

Bwala warned that any military action will favour Russia and NATO, and this is what the world powers are planning to do

The PDP chieftain asked Tinubu to prevent NATO and Russia from turning Africa into a battleground and protect its resources from being stolen

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council, has called on President Bola Tinubu to dissuade from engaging the leadership crisis in Niger through the military.

President Tinubu, recently unanimously elected as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has stated on behalf of the regional bloc against the military junta in Niger.

Atiku's aide warned Tinubu against military operation in Niger

Source: Twitter

Tinubu gave the military junta in the Republic of Niger a one-week ultimatum to return power to the democratically elected government or face sanctions, adding that the use of force would not be ruled out of option.

Why Tinubu should not deploy military action in Niger, PDP chieftain warns

But in his reaction to the development, the PDP chieftain said the ECOWAS move would favour Russia and NATO as well as give them the opportunity to steal the continent's resources, knowing fully well that if there were no war, they would not be able to penetrate the continent.

His statement reads:

"This proxy war that ECOWAS wants to go into will benefit Russia and NATO. Totally avoidable; Why allow the West to use African soil as the battleground for the scramble for Africa’s natural resources?

"At the moment, they buy our resources because under the international convention on war and peace they have no rights to invade any of Africa.s territory without invitation; but during the war, they can, based on the various agreements they have with ECOWAS member states which led to the presence of their military bases in various African countries in the first place."

Niger coup: Alleged deployment of troops fake news, DHQ

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied the report that President Bola Tinubu has mobilised military action against the military junta in Niger.

The military authority in Nigeria said it was yet to receive any order to carry out military operations from the appropriate authority.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the acting director of defence information, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria would not carry out operations in members states of ECOWAS without an appropriate order.

