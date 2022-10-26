The immigration authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have banned 20 African countries, including Nigeria, from applying for its visa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a report by The Cable, the UAE government disclosed the ban on visa issuance to Nigerians, adding that those who have applied for its visa will get their rejection notice in batches.

The UAE made the announcement on Friday, October 21, adding that there will be no visa applications for citizens of the 20 African countries.

Others who also got the notice included trade partners and travel agents, as the authorities directed that “all applications should be rejected”.

The statement reads in part:

“This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October, 18, 2022”

The affected countries included:

Nigeria Ghana Sudan Sierra Leone Camerron Uganda Republic of Guinea Togo Burundi Democratic Republic of Congo Liberia Gambia Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Senegal Congo Benin Comoros Dominican Republic Guinea Bissau

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng