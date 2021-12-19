Former presidential candidate on the platform of the YPP, has lamented the high rate of inflation in Nigeria

Moghalu in a social media post said he bought a bottle of groundnut for N1,000 as against the previous price of N600

Meanwhile, President Buhari had previously said that his administration was doing everything possible to crash food prices in the country

Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate of the Young People Party (YPP), has lamented what he called "Buhari's Nigeria" after buying a bottle of groundnut for N1,000.

Moghalu in an update via his social media page said he used to buy the same bottle for N600.

Former presidential candidate of the YPP, Kingsley Moghalu laments after buying a bottle of groundnut for N1,000. Photo credit: Kingsley Moghalu via Punch Newspapers

Source: Facebook

He posted:

"At “Four Corner” in Enugu State, I bought a bottle of my favorite groundnuts that I used to buy for N600 for N1000. Economists call it inflation.

"The market woman said when I gasped: “oga the price has gone up”. I call it Buhari’s Nigeria."

Nigerians react

Don Kassidy commented on Facebook:

"I guess it's also Buhari that cause the rise in prices of commodity in UK and US. This same bottle of groundnut was once sold for #300 in 2010."

Chukwuma Kenneth said:

"What I hate is unconstructive criticism. How is Buhari the cause of groundnut price. Our Igbo traders are just too greedy. Yes, there's inflation but our Igbo traders are using the opportunity to skyrocket the prices of everything.

"Let anybody announce that one litre of fuel is 200 naira and you will see people selling one litre 210 immediately even when they bought it at the price of 165 naira."

Emadi Anan Desmond said:

"Even if you elect an angel to rule a country with abysmal institutions like ours you still won't get optimal result.

"Our country is structurally misguided and this is why we will continue to experience structural injustice "

Stanley Ogwu said:

"Me that has been buying it since no lament. Add chilled Pepsi to it abeg."

Festus Ukachukwufestus

"Lol when election is closer you will be seeing them in the market. Selfish people."

We are doing everything possible to crash food prices, Buhari tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had previously promised to crash food prices in the country.

The president through the minister of agriculture and rural development, Mohammed Abubakar, announced that all hands were on deck to introduce policies that would crash food prices.

The minister made this disclosure in Abuja on Monday, November 15, during a familiarization tour of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria.

Buhari tells Nigerians who is to blame for hike in food prices

In another related development, President Buhari had said middlemen are to blame for the high prices of food in the country.

During his nationwide broadcast to mark Nigeria's 61st Independence anniversary on Friday, October 1, the president said middlemen have created “artificial shortages” through the hoarding of essential commodities just to get excessive profit.

The Nigerian leader stated:

"Unfortunately, as our food production capacity has increased, food prices have been going up due to artificial shortages created by middlemen who have been buying and hoarding these essential commodities for profiteering."

Source: Legit