A Chinese court sentenced Fan W. to death for a car-ramming attack in Zhuhai, killing 35 and injuring 43, motivated by anger over his divorce

The court condemned the crime as "extremely vile," with severe societal harm, marking the deadliest mass killing in China since 2014

The attack follows a series of violent incidents, prompting President Xi Jinping to call for stricter measures to prevent similar tragedies

A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for a car-ramming attack that killed 35 people and injured 43 others in Zhuhai, according to state media reports on Friday.

Fan W., the defendant, was convicted of endangering public safety through dangerous methods. The court described his motives as “extremely vile,” his actions as “egregious,” and his methods as “particularly cruel,” with consequences that caused significant societal harm.

State media reported that Fan carried out the attack in anger over his divorce settlement. He was arrested at the scene shortly after the incident, which took place in the southern city of Zhuhai.

The attack, which occurred earlier this year, is the deadliest mass killing in China since 2014. Videos of the incident initially circulated online but were later removed by censors. Police initially reported injuries but did not disclose fatalities in their first statements. Floral tributes left at the site were also removed by authorities.

The incident is one of several mass attacks in China in recent months. In November, eight people were fatally stabbed in the eastern city of Wuxi. In October, a knife attack in a Shanghai supermarket left three dead and 15 injured. A month earlier, a Japanese schoolboy was killed in a stabbing incident in Shenzhen.

The attacks have prompted Chinese President Xi Jinping to order local governments to strengthen measures to prevent future “extreme cases.”

