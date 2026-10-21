The Portuguese government published one key condition foreigners must meet to obtain a permanent residence permit under Article 80 of its immigration law

Applicants must have lived legally in Portugal for at least five years before they can apply for permanent residence status

A criminal record check covering the entire five-year residency period forms a central part of the eligibility assessment

The Portuguese government has set out one important condition that foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for a permanent residence permit under Article 80 of the country's immigration legislation, with the requirements applying in 2026.

The rules, published by the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum [AIMA], apply to foreigners who have been living legally in Portugal and wish to formalise their long-term status in the country.

Portugal explains the main requirement for foreigners seeking permanent residence after five years. Photo credit: Pier Marco Tacca

Source: Getty Images

Portuguese permanent residency: Criminal record threshold

One of the central conditions concerns the applicant's criminal history during their time in Portugal.

The government has specified that a permanent residence permit will not be granted where the applicant has, within the last five years of residence in the country, accumulated convictions resulting in sentences that individually or cumulatively exceed one year of imprisonment.

This disqualification applies even if the execution of a sentence has been suspended, provided the conviction relates to:

1. An intentional crime covered by, or connected to, the immigration decree.

2. A terrorism offence.

3. A violent or especially violent crime.

4. A highly organised crime.

Portuguese permanent residency: What applicants should know

The five-year continuous residence requirement means that foreigners must have maintained lawful residency throughout that period before becoming eligible to apply.

Any criminal conviction that crosses the one-year threshold during those five years can block the application, regardless of whether the person ultimately served time in prison.

The government's guidance makes clear that suspended sentences do not exempt applicants from this restriction in the specific categories of serious crime listed above.

This distinction is significant, as it means that even a conviction that did not result in actual imprisonment can still disqualify a foreigner from obtaining permanent residence if it falls within those defined categories.

Legit.ng reported that Portugal had explained how many years foreigners must live in the country before becoming citizens.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Portugal had shared the types of residency visas available to foreign nationals.

Conditions for Portuguese citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal had listed the conditions that foreigners must satisfy before applying for citizenship.

The government has set out a detailed list of cultural, legal, and financial requirements on the government's official portal.

The length of legal residence required before a person can apply for naturalisation varies by nationality.

Source: Legit.ng