Malaysia's government announced revised minimum salary thresholds for all three Employment Pass categories, effective June 1, 2026

The new policy doubles the minimum salary for Category I from RM10,000 to RM20,000, with similar increases across other categories

A structured employment duration framework will also be introduced alongside the salary changes under the revised policy

Malaysia has announced significant increases to the minimum salary requirements for foreign professionals seeking Employment Passes (EP), its primary work visa, in the country, with the new thresholds taking effect on June 1, 2026.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MOHA) published the revised policy on January 15, 2026, following Cabinet approval on October 17, 2025.

Malaysia changes salary rules for foreign workers seeking work visas. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

The government said the changes are designed to reduce dependence on foreign labour and to prioritise hiring qualified Malaysians, in line with the goals of the Thirteenth Malaysia Plan (RMK-13).

Malaysia: New employment pass salary thresholds

Under the revised framework, the minimum monthly salary for EP Category I rises from RM10,000 (about ₦3.9 million) to RM20,000 (about ₦7.8 million). Holders in this category can receive a pass valid for up to 10 years.

Category II, which previously covered salaries between RM5,000 and RM9,999 (about ₦1.95 million to ₦3.9 million), will now require a minimum of RM10,000 and can go up to RM19,999 (about ₦3.9 million to ₦7.8 million). Pass holders in this group can also receive up to 10 years, but must have a succession plan in place.

Category III, the entry-level tier, moves from a range of RM3,000 to RM4,999 (about ₦1.17 million to ₦1.95 million) to a new band of RM5,000 to RM9,999 (about ₦1.95 million to ₦3.9 million). This category is capped at five years and also requires a succession plan.

All new and renewal EP applications submitted from June 1, 2026, must meet the updated requirements.

Malaysia employment pass: What companies need to do

The MOHA said it will hold consultation sessions with employers, industry groups, and relevant agencies before the policy takes full effect.

These sessions are meant to explain the new requirements and help businesses adjust their hiring and workforce planning without disrupting operations.

The government said the policy was developed through structured engagements with industry stakeholders that began in 2022, replacing the previous framework set by an Economic Council meeting in December 2016.

MOHA said the changes reflect the principles of Malaysia MADANI, the government's broader social and economic agenda, which emphasises balanced and inclusive policy reforms that protect national interests while supporting long-term local workforce development.

Legit.ng reported that Malaysia had shared the amount that foreign workers must earn every month to be eligible for its 10-year residence pass.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Malaysia had published three types of visas available to foreigners.

Conditions for Malaysian multiple entry visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia had listed the conditions for foreigners seeking its multiple entry visa.

The Multiple Entry Visa is primarily intended for foreigners who need to enter Malaysia for business or government-to-government purposes.

However, citizens of India and the People's Republic of China are also permitted to apply when visiting for social purposes.

Source: Legit.ng