China's Labour Law includes a dedicated chapter outlining specific protections for female staff and workers aged 16 to 18

The law restricts the types of tasks pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and menstruating workers can be assigned by employers

Young workers between 16 and 18 are entitled to regular medical checks under the same legal framework

China's Labour Law sets out a range of protections specifically for female employees and young workers, restricting the kinds of work they can be assigned and setting minimum standards for leave and health monitoring.

The provisions are contained in Chapter VII of the Labour Law, which covers special protection for female staff and workers, as well as juvenile workers, defined under Article 58 as labourers who are at least 16 years old but under 18.

China outlines strict workplace protections for female staff and juvenile workers aged 16 to 17 by banning hazardous duties.

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What the law bars employers from doing

Under Article 59, employers are forbidden from assigning female workers to mining pit work, tasks classified under Grade IV physical labour intensity by the state, or any other work the state has explicitly prohibited for women.

The restrictions become more specific based on a woman's circumstances. During menstruation, Article 60 prohibits employers from placing female staff in high-altitude environments, low-temperature conditions, cold water, or work rated at Grade III physical labour intensity.

Pregnant workers receive additional protections under Article 61. Employers cannot assign them to Grade III physically intensive tasks or any other work prohibited for pregnant women. Once a pregnancy reaches seven months, working extended hours or night shifts is also banned.

Article 62 guarantees female workers at least 90 days of maternity leave following childbirth.

Breastfeeding mothers are covered by Article 63, which prohibits employers from assigning them to Grade III physical labour tasks, other work restricted during breastfeeding, extended working hours, or night shifts, for as long as the child is under one year old.

Protections for young workers

Juvenile workers, those aged 16 to 17, are protected under Article 64, which bars employers from assigning them to mining pit work, tasks involving poisonous or harmful conditions, Grade IV physically intensive labour, or any other work the state has prohibited for that age group.

Article 65 adds a health monitoring obligation, requiring employers to conduct regular physical examinations for all juvenile workers in their employment.

China publishes working hours, weekly rest rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that China's Labour Law sets clear limits on how long workers can be required to work, with specific provisions covering daily hours, weekly hours, rest days, and special categories of employment.

Source: Legit.ng