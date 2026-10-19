China's public recruitment portal currently lists 135,180 job vacancies spanning industries from engineering and manufacturing to e-commerce and healthcare

The listings cover positions across multiple Chinese provinces, with monthly salaries ranging from 2,000 yuan to over 10,000 yuan depending on the role

Some of the roles on the platform include electrician, civil engineer, crane operator, and hydraulic engineering positions, all offering more than 10,000 yuan monthly

China's official public recruitment website has published more than 100,000 job vacancies open to both Chinese nationals and foreign applicants, drawing attention from job seekers around the world.

The China Public Recruitment Website currently shows 135,180 active listings spread across 6,759 pages, covering a wide range of industries including manufacturing, e-commerce, engineering, healthcare, and general labour.

China publishes over 100,000 vacancies open to foreigners and Chinese nationals. Photo credit: Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

The sheer volume of opportunities has made the platform a talking point for those exploring work options outside their home countries.

Job Roles and Salaries Available on the Platform

The listings span entry-level and senior positions alike. Among the roles currently advertised are e-commerce product selection specialists, e-commerce operations managers, sales personnel, CNC machine tool operators, packers, general workers, cleaning supervisors, and automated production line operators, with monthly salaries starting from 2,000 yuan.

Mid-range earners on the platform include roles such as gas shielded welding technicians, which offer more than 6,000 yuan per month through Zhuzhou Kemeng Intelligent Technology in Zhuzhou City, while quality assurance officers and automated production line operators at Sunflower Pharmaceutical Group in the High-tech Development Zone are listed at more than 5,000 yuan monthly.

More Details About the Listings

Popular search terms on the site include teacher, nurse, accountant, driver, researcher, and enterprise manager, suggesting demand across both skilled and unskilled categories in China.

Positions are spread across several provinces and cities including Xi'an, Fengze District, Xuan'en County, Laifeng County, Zhuzhou City, Huanggang City, and the High-tech Development Zone in Xiangyang, among others.

The breadth of locations indicates that demand is not concentrated in a single urban centre but distributed across China's provinces.

China publishes guidance on permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that China's National Immigration Administration published the official eligibility conditions for foreign nationals seeking permanent residence in the country.

The conditions cover investors, senior professionals, spouses of Chinese citizens, and elderly foreigners with no direct relatives abroad.

Source: Legit.ng