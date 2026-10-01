A resurfaced podcast clip of Captain Smit Machchhar has captivated millions online following a terrifying in-flight attack

The interview features the flydubai pilot making a remarkably prescient comment about mid-air medical emergencies

A passenger on Flight FZ1073 played an unexpected role in what unfolded inside the cockpit on September 30

A podcast interview filmed long before anyone could have anticipated what would happen aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 is now being watched by millions around the world, and the reason why has left people speechless.

The clip, shared by @_A_khalifa on X, features Captain Smit Machchhar speaking candidly about the fragility of life at altitude.

An interview of a Flydubai pilot resurfaces after a mid-air incident. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Flydubai: Pilot makes heroic act mid-air

During the resurfaced interview, he said:

"When we are up there, and if something happens... who's gonna save you? You'll be lucky enough to have a doctor on board, but if not, [the crew] are trained... they can save your life," he said.

After the interview, Flight FZ1073, carrying 174 people from Dubai to Tel Aviv, descended into chaos when Captain Machchhar was stabbed by a copilot. Despite his injuries, the captain found the strength to release the cockpit door lock, allowing crew members and passengers to rush in, overpower the co-pilot, and regain control of an aircraft that had already entered a steep plunge.

What happened next mirrored the scenario Machchhar had once described on camera almost exactly. Dr. Shȯta Musayev, an Israeli dentist travelling as a passenger, ran into the cockpit and not only helped to restrain the attacker but also administered emergency first aid to stem the captain's life-threatening blood loss. The aircraft subsequently made a safe emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

The story drew responses from the highest levels of global leadership, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both praising Machchhar for his composure under extreme duress.

Watch the resurfaced interview that has taken social media by storm below:

Reactions to Flydubai interview video

The outpouring of emotion online has been overwhelming.

@JSaini1000 wrote:

"Captain Smith did what he was sworn to do when he became a pilot. He simply did his duty, regardless of his own life. Right now, it will take a long time for many people in the world to become human because becoming a devil seems easier to them."

@Netra simply added:

"He was brave and courageous! 🫡 🙏"

@Wagooshi noted:

"The people of Israel and UAE are thanking him and praying for him. God bless him."

For many viewers, the resurfaced footage is more than a viral moment. It stands as a tribute to the kind of quiet professional readiness that goes largely unnoticed until the unthinkable happens at 35,000 feet.

Flydubai passenger narrates mid-flight incident (basit jamiu)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Flydubai passenger said he helped stop a man allegedly trying to take control of the aircraft’s cockpit.

He described putting the alleged attacker in a chokehold and dragging him out before returning to the cockpit and grabbing the controls. What happened next remains unclear.

Source: Legit.ng