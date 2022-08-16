A Nigerian man has shared his joy after securing admission into Yale School of Management

According to the man identified as Oyebade, it has always been a dream to study in such a well known institution abroad

Social media users have congratulated him over his admission with several people wishing to be like him

A Nigerian man simply identified as Oyebade has bagged an admission into Yale School of Management.

Oyebade is now getting set to kickstart his Masters program in Business Administration (MBA) at the high ranking university.

Sharing his joy on twitter, Oyebade said he never believed he would be able to achieve such a feat.

Nigerian man gets admission into Yale university Photo Credit: @oyebade

Source: Twitter

In his words:

"Some odd seven years ago, I emailed the admissions office at the Yale School of Management regarding their MBA program, at that time it was just but a dream. But today, I stand as an MBA Candidate of the class of 2024. To anyone with dreams for the future, be assured that your dreams are valid and attainable. Go for them! This is Day 1 of God making a name for himself with my life, the journey begins!"

Twitter users congratulate Oyebade

Olawale said:

"Twin! There’s no limit to what you will achieve!"

Kukus_B wrote:

"Congrats man. To the top."

Joel ESQ reacted:

"Trusting God to help you do exploits."

Lay_lo commented:

"Bade man! Go conquer!"

Genevieve stated:

"Biggest Saint ‍‍❤️ So proud of you!"

Fxnmi added:

"Congratulations and all the best on your new journey!"

