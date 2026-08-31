US Embassy in Nigeria Suspends Most Visa Processing, Lists Exceptions

The US Embassy in Abuja announced on August 31 that it has suspended the processing of most nonimmigrant visas in Nigeria

The Embassy confirmed that diplomatic and official visa categories will continue to be processed during the suspension period

Nigerian visa applicants are reminded that the non-refundable MRV application fee must be paid regardless of whether a visa is issued

The US Embassy in Abuja has announced a suspension of most nonimmigrant visa processing in Nigeria, while confirming that a narrow category of diplomatic and official visas will continue to be handled.

In a post shared on its official X account on August 31, the Embassy said:

US Embassy Abuja suspends most nonimmigrant visa processing in Nigeria, while continuing A, G, and C diplomatic categories. Photo credit: Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"The U.S. Embassy in Abuja will continue to process diplomatic and official visas (A, G and C visas). Applicants who believe they may qualify for a diplomatic or official visa should first consult with their protocol office that normally handles visa matters."

Which visa categories are still being processed

The A, G and C visa categories cover diplomats, government officials, and crew members respectively. Nigerians who believe they fall within these categories were directed to contact the protocol offices responsible for managing their visa applications before approaching the Embassy directly.

No timeline was given for when standard nonimmigrant visa processing would resume.

See the X post below:

What applicants must know about fees

The Embassy also reminded prospective applicants about the non-refundable visa application fee, known as the MRV fee, which must be paid before submitting any nonimmigrant visa application. The fee applies regardless of whether the visa is eventually issued or denied, and it is also non-transferable.

The fee amount varies depending on the type of visa being applied for. Children are not exempt from this requirement. The Embassy directed applicants to travel.state.gov for a full breakdown of fees by visa category.

It also clarified that the MRV fee covers only the nonimmigrant visa application itself. Separate fees paid to the National Visa Center, directly to the Embassy or a US Consulate General, or to the Department of Homeland Security are not included in the listed amounts and are also detailed on the same government website.

How fake documents could derail US visa applications

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a fresh warning to Nigerians planning trips to the US, cautioning visa applicants against submitting forged documents or misleading information during the application process.

The warning comes as part of the mission’s ongoing #VisaWiseTravelSmart campaign, which seeks to educate applicants on the US visa process and help them avoid mistakes that could jeopardise their travel plans.

Source: Legit.ng