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Tragic: US Charter Aircraft in Alaska Crash Kills Eight
World

Tragic: US Charter Aircraft in Alaska Crash Kills Eight

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • A charter aircraft crash in western Alaska has claimed the lives of all eight people on board, according to federal officials
  • The Cessna 441 went down near Cape Newenham after departing Anchorage, with search-and-rescue teams confirming no survivors
  • Investigators from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are now working to determine the cause of the tragedy

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A charter aircraft tragically crashed near a remote radar site in western Alaska, United States, on Thursday, August 20, 2026, killing all eight people on board.

The incident was reported by CNN on Friday, citing federal aviation and military officials.

Cessna 441 accident unfolds as investigators search for cause of tragic crash.
Charter aircraft crash in Alaska claims eight lives near Cape Newenham radar site. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages
Source: Getty Images

Cessna 441 Crash Details

According to CNN, the aircraft involved was a Cessna 441, which went down near its destination around 12.15 pm local time (2015 GMT). It had departed from Anchorage and was heading to Cape Newenham, approximately 450 miles southwest, according to initial information from the Federal Aviation Administration.

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Civilian-Contracted Flight

The Alaskan Command confirmed that the flight was a civilian-contracted aircraft carrying eight personnel. Search-and-rescue teams later verified that there were no survivors. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this stage.

Investigation Underway

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, with the NTSB taking the lead. Cape Newenham is a restricted facility where only military and approved charter planes are permitted to land.

Military Response

US Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis expressed deep sorrow over the loss, stating:

“This is a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve.”

He added:

“These individuals were dedicated professionals carrying out a vital mission in a demanding environment.”

The names of those on board will be released once their next of kin have been notified, the command confirmed.

Military response highlights loss of dedicated personnel in demanding mission.
FAA investigation begins after deadly aircraft disaster in western Alaska. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages
Source: Getty Images

7 people killed in Kenya helicopter crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that seven people died after a light aircraft crashed into Mt. Ololokwe in Samburu County, Kenya, on Wednesday morning, with no survivors found when emergency teams reached the scene.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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