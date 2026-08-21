A charter aircraft crash in western Alaska has claimed the lives of all eight people on board, according to federal officials

The Cessna 441 went down near Cape Newenham after departing Anchorage, with search-and-rescue teams confirming no survivors

Investigators from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are now working to determine the cause of the tragedy

A charter aircraft tragically crashed near a remote radar site in western Alaska, United States, on Thursday, August 20, 2026, killing all eight people on board.

The incident was reported by CNN on Friday, citing federal aviation and military officials.

Charter aircraft crash in Alaska claims eight lives near Cape Newenham radar site. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Cessna 441 Crash Details

According to CNN, the aircraft involved was a Cessna 441, which went down near its destination around 12.15 pm local time (2015 GMT). It had departed from Anchorage and was heading to Cape Newenham, approximately 450 miles southwest, according to initial information from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Civilian-Contracted Flight

The Alaskan Command confirmed that the flight was a civilian-contracted aircraft carrying eight personnel. Search-and-rescue teams later verified that there were no survivors. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this stage.

Investigation Underway

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident, with the NTSB taking the lead. Cape Newenham is a restricted facility where only military and approved charter planes are permitted to land.

Military Response

US Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis expressed deep sorrow over the loss, stating:

“This is a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve.”

He added:

“These individuals were dedicated professionals carrying out a vital mission in a demanding environment.”

The names of those on board will be released once their next of kin have been notified, the command confirmed.

FAA investigation begins after deadly aircraft disaster in western Alaska. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

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