Planning a European trip in 2025? The Schengen visa allows you to explore 27 countries without border checks, but where you apply can make a big difference.

While some countries are known for stricter entry requirements, others consistently show high approval rates, giving applicants better chances of securing a visa.

Top 10 Schengen Countries to Apply for and Get Visa in 2025

If you're looking to boost your odds this year, here are the top 10 Schengen countries with the easiest visa approval rates based on the most recent 2024 data from Schengen Visa Info:

1. Iceland

Iceland tops the list as the most visa-friendly Schengen country in 2025. With a 91.25% approval rate, it remains the easiest country to get a visa from, even after seeing a 57% surge in applications in 2024.

Apart from its high success rate, Iceland is a dream destination known for its glaciers, waterfalls, and the Northern Lights.

Applicants benefit from a streamlined and efficient visa process, making Iceland a top pick for travellers seeking both ease and adventure.

2. Slovakia

Slovakia continues to be a smart choice for visa applicants heading to Central Europe. With a solid 89.25% approval rate, it offers one of the highest chances of getting your application approved.

Whether you’re exploring its medieval castles or hiking the Tatra Mountains, Slovakia provides a welcoming entry into the Schengen Area. Its steady approval rates and minimal bureaucracy make it a dependable option for travellers.

3. Italy

Italy remains a perennial favourite, not just for its food, fashion, and history, but also for its visa accessibility. In 2025, Italy boasts an 88.72% approval rate, making it one of the more relaxed entry points into Europe.

Applicants are drawn to Italy for its well-managed visa process and responsive consular services. Whether you’re heading to Rome or the Amalfi Coast, Italy offers both cultural richness and administrative ease.

4. Romania

Though not yet fully integrated into the Schengen zone by land, Romania is part of the system for air and sea travel. It offers an impressive 88.36% visa approval rate, putting it on the radar for smart applicants, Business Elites reported.

Romania combines affordability with a straightforward application process. With vibrant cities like Bucharest and scenic spots in Transylvania, it’s an underrated gem for travellers seeking hassle-free access to Europe.

5. Switzerland

Despite its reputation for strict immigration controls, Switzerland maintains an impressive 88.12% approval rate for Schengen visa applications.

This places it comfortably in the top five.

Travellers benefit from the Swiss commitment to efficiency and clarity. From its Alpine landscapes to its modern cities, Switzerland offers both beauty and a reliable entry process for visitors, Nation reported.

6. Hungary

Hungary remains one of the most visa-friendly destinations in Eastern Europe, with an 87.23% success rate in 2025. Its capital, Budapest, continues to attract thousands with its architecture and thermal baths.

Applicants find Hungary’s consular process accessible and transparent. Combined with affordable travel costs and a central location, Hungary is a great base for wider Schengen exploration.

7. Norway

Known for its dramatic fjords and peaceful atmosphere, Norway is also notable for its high visa approval rate, 87.20% in 2025. It’s a destination that marries natural beauty with administrative ease.

Though part of the more expensive travel tier, Norway’s efficient visa system makes the application process smoother than many expect. It’s a top option for nature lovers and city explorers alike.

8. Greece

Greece remains a sunny favourite among travellers, and its visa system makes it even more appealing. With an 85.86% approval rate, applicants can expect a fairly smooth journey to approval.

The country balances low travel costs with beautiful beaches, historic ruins, and lively culture. Greece is especially popular among summer tourists looking for an easy visa and memorable getaway.

9. Austria

Austria offers a calm, orderly application process that results in an 85.78% visa approval rate. As one of Europe’s cultural powerhouses, it’s both an efficient and enriching travel destination.

Vienna, Salzburg, and the Alps attract tourists year-round. For applicants looking for a centrally located country with reliable visa practices, Austria is a top-tier choice.

10. Luxembourg

Rounding off the list is Luxembourg, a small but prosperous nation with an 85.65% approval rate. Though tiny in size, it provides a big advantage for travellers applying for Schengen access.

The country's efficient bureaucracy and minimal backlog contribute to its high success rate. Plus, its proximity to Belgium, Germany, and France makes it a perfect starting point for a multi-country tour.

