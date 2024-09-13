A Metropolitan Police officer is under investigation after a video resurfaced showing him advising Nigerian women not to report abusive husbands but to "manage it"

The footage, recorded in 2018 at a church in Camberwell, has sparked outrage among abuse charities

A children's safeguarding group has filed a formal complaint, emphasising that the officer's remarks discourage victims from seeking police protection

A video allegedly showing a Metropolitan Police officer advising a group of Nigerian women to avoid reporting their husbands to the police and instead “manage it” is now under investigation after resurfacing on social media, six years after it was initially recorded.

The footage, taken at Divine Restoration International Church in Camberwell in 2018, shows a police staff member speaking to an audience mainly comprised of women, while three officers stand nearby. The video has sparked outrage among abuse charities, according to The Mirror.

Met Police Officer under fire after advise

In the video, which was also viewed by Legit.ng, the officer is heard speaking in both English and Yoruba, a Nigerian language, while standing at a pulpit. He discusses topics such as knife crime and the tendency of some sons to disregard their mothers in favor of their fathers.

The officer allegedly goes on to say that Nigerian women, upon arriving in the UK, begin acting “rudely” towards their husbands, and should refrain from calling the police on them, but rather “manage it.”

The police have confirmed that the footage has been sent to the Metropolitan Police’s standards unit for evaluation.

Afruca, a child protection organization, has voiced strong disapproval of the officer’s comments, submitting an official complaint to the Met. In the complaint, Afruca stressed that the officer's guidance essentially urged victims to stay in abusive situations and deterred them from seeking police assistance.

The investigation continues as the Metropolitan Police’s standards unit reviews the footage and the formal complaint lodged by Afruca.

