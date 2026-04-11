The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has updated its deportation list in 2026, naming individuals set for removal

Officials say the focus is on what they call the “worst of worst criminal aliens” arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The announcement includes names and photos, marking the latest step in mass deportations under DHS leadership

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released a new update in 2026, naming Israeli citizens set for deportation.

The department emphasised that these actions are part of its focus on removing what it describes as the “worst of worst criminal aliens” arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

US Homeland Security updates deportation list, naming Israelis among the worst criminal aliens. Photo credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In its statement, DHS wrote:

“The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Under DHS leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst - including the illegal aliens you see below.”

Names released by DHS

The following individuals were listed in the DHS update:

Elazar Wigdorowitz

Motaz Amreya

Wafig Mahmoud Jebarah

Dovid Kohn

Abdelhamid Abedlhafe Abdelnabi

Yakir Zofi

Hussam Abuel-Hawa

Mousa Mohammad Sheikh-Ali

Emmanuel Ehirim

Mordechai Cohen Skal

Jack Shlush

Nahum Dvir

Hagop Kitishian

Adnan Awad

Henri Shushan

Ezra Huber

This announcement reflects the ongoing enforcement of U.S. immigration policy under DHS leadership. The department has stated that its priority is to deport individuals considered to pose significant risks, beginning with those labelled as the “worst of the worst.”

See the full list and names here on US website here.

Deportation policy in Trump’s second term

Since returning to office in January 2025, President Trump has made deportation a central pillar of his immigration agenda. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), working through Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has significantly expanded operations to meet ambitious deportation targets.

Officials have emphasised that the focus is on individuals described as “criminal aliens,” with DHS highlighting the “worst of worst” cases in public updates. The administration has also broadened the definition of deportation to include not only formal removals ordered by courts but also expedited returns and border expulsions.

This has led to a sharp rise in reported figures, though critics argue the numbers can be misleading depending on how deportation is defined. High-profile raids, increased use of detention centres, and visible enforcement actions have sparked protests in several U.S. cities, reflecting the divisive nature of the policy.

US issues updated deportation list of Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that the number of Nigerians set for deportation has been reduced from 130 to 110.

These individuals were convicted of serious crimes and have now been placed on what DHS describes as its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.

According to the DHS, the deportations are part of ongoing immigration enforcement measures. While the names and photos of those affected have been made public, the department has not disclosed the timeline for the deportations or the specific offences committed.

Source: Legit.ng