Scott McConnell, founding editor of The American Conservative , has urged Vice President JD Vance to support a 25th Amendment transition against President Donald Trump

His proposal includes appointing Democrat Chris Murphy or a similar figure as deputy, while Vance pledges not to run in 2028

The suggestion has sparked sharp debate online, coinciding with growing divisions over the Iran war and Trump’s handling of it

Scott McConnell, founding editor of The American Conservative, has suggested that Vice President JD Vance should move to assume the presidency by invoking the 25th Amendment against President Donald Trump.

“My advice to Vance: Announce your support of 25th amendment transition,” McConnell wrote on X on March 22. The constitutional provision allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office.

Scott McConnell urges JD Vance to support a 25th Amendment transition against Donald Trump. Photo credit: Oliver Contreras / AFP / Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

McConnell further advised that Vance should appoint Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) or someone “similar” as his deputy, while pledging not to run for president in 2028. He added: “Use your position, access to the media to explain why this is necessary. Don’t resign.”

Why Chris Murphy?

When asked why Murphy should be Vance’s choice, McConnell replied: “An antiwar Democrat, smart and not super woke.”

McConnell’s post drew mixed responses online. Tim Miller of The Bulwark joked that McConnell had “gone so far around the bend over the Iran war that he’s BlueAnon now.”

Polls on Iran war and MAGA support

Recent polling highlights divisions over the Iran war. A CNN survey found MAGA supporters are 30 percentage points more likely than non-MAGA voters to strongly approve of the conflict, and 50 percentage points more likely to trust Trump’s decisions on Iran.

However, broader polls show that most Americans still oppose the war. NBC News reported that 54% of Republicans favour the strikes, while 36% are against them.

Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Joe Kent voice opposition to the Iran conflict despite MAGA unity. Photo credit: Thomas COEX / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Growing opposition within MAGA circles

Despite strong MAGA backing, some prominent voices have criticised the operation. Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly have spoken out, particularly over Israel’s involvement.

Joe Kent, a senior counterterrorism official, resigned last week in protest, making him the highest-ranking official to leave the administration over the war. In his resignation letter to Trump, Kent wrote:

“You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation, or you can allow us to slip toward decline and chaos. You hold the cards.”

Trump’s defiant response

President Trump has dismissed criticism, insisting that MAGA supporters back his actions. In a call with journalist Rachael Bade, he said:

“MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe. And MAGA loves what I’m doing — every aspect of it… This is a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe and keep other countries safe, frankly.”

Trump has also defended Fox News host Mark Levin, who supports the conflict. On Truth Social, Trump wrote: “When you hear others unfairly attack Mark, remember that they are jealous and angry Human Beings, whose ‘sway’ is much less than the Public understands, and will, now that they know where I stand, rapidly diminish.”

See the X post below:

US lawmaker cries out over Trump's plan on Iran war

Legit.ng earlier reported that on March 25, 2026, Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina shared her strong opposition to plans on Iran war.

Source: Legit.ng