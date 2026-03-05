Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding

Glasner, who led the Eagles to winning the FA Cup, is currently struggling in the Premier League this season

The Australian manager was among more than a thousand motorists caught breaking 20mph limits

Crystal Palace manager, Oliver Glasner has been banned from driving for six months after being caught exceeding a 20mph speed limit in London, England.

The 55-year-old was captured on camera driving his BMW along Old Kent Road in Bermondsey in July 2025.

Crystal Palace coach, Oliver Glasner breaks the traffic law in London. Photo by: Alex Livesey and Rainer Schlegelmilch.

Source: Getty Images

Court documents revealed that the Austrian coach had previously committed traffic offences, meaning he was automatically facing a potential ban.

Glasner informed Willesden Magistrates' Court that he had exceeded the speed limit, admitting he was driving at 29mph in the restricted area.

The 2025 FA Cup winner pledged to obey traffic rules in the future and accept the consequences of his actions.

Glasner fined for breaking the law

A magistrate, sitting privately under the Single Justice Procedure, handed Glasner a six-month driving disqualification last Tuesday. and ordered to pay a £660 fine, alongside £130 in costs and a £264 victim surcharge.

According to Daily Sports, the incident occurred on July 15 as Glasner drove through traffic lights opposite a Tesco store on Old Kent Road.

Meanwhile, just two months after guiding Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory in his first full season, the club suffered a European setback.

Glasner initially attempted to settle the matter by paying a fine and submitting his licence details for electronic endorsement.

However, the penalty points would have pushed his total beyond 12, triggering an automatic referral for prosecution. Delroy explained that the case was subsequently passed to the prosecution team for a Single Justice Notice to be issued.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt manager submitted a written guilty plea on January 27 and later confirmed in another letter on February 16 that he accepted the driving ban without the need for a public hearing, per Tribuna.

Glasner was one of 1,089 drivers prosecuted last week for exceeding the 20mph speed limit across London. Magistrates issued fines totalling more than £157,000 and imposed 27 driving bans during the same period.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have struggled to meet expectations this season, currently sitting 14th in the Premier League table with 35 points from 28 matches.

Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner will be unable to drive for six months in London. Photo by: Shaun Brooks - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Crystal Palace fans react to Glasner's ban

@SmudgerCPFC said:

"Sorry but you don’t get banned for 6 months for one minor discretion like that (unless he was doing 107 in a 20 etc)."

@JakesBurna wrote:

"Glasner feels abandoned by the DVLA for announcing this just before a game."

@andy_lobo added:

"Just trying to get more points."

@PAULELLISSS said:

"Maybe he was hoping they would add the points on for palace."

@OliverRender wrote:

"Another 3 points for the mighty Palace."

