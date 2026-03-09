Air travel comes with strict security rules, and knowing what you can pack in your carry-on is essential for a smooth journey

Many everyday items are banned from hand luggage, even if they are allowed in checked baggage

Understanding these restrictions helps you avoid delays at security and ensures safer flights for everyone

Air travel security rules protect passengers by banning dangerous carry-on items.

Knowing these rules, as provided Canada Immigration, will save you time at security and help keep everyone safe. This rule applies to all flights worldwide and is not limited to Canada.

Items that are banned in carry-on for all flights

You aren’t allowed to pack these items in carry-on for any flight:

1. Guns, firearms or another device that could seriously injure someone by launching harmful objects. This includes items that could be mistaken for this type of device (like a toy gun), like :

2. Devices that can stun or immobilise someone, like :

Devices that can stun or immobilise someone, like devices that can shock someone, like tasers and stun batons animal stunners chemicals and sprays like mace, pepper spray or capsicum spray, tear gas, acid sprays and animal repellent sprays

3. Sharp objects that could cause a serious injury, like:

axes, hatchets and cleavers ice axes and ice picks items that include razor blades, like box cutters, utility knives, and safety razors knives with blades that are longer than 6 cm scissors with blades that are longer than 6 cm from the fulcrum (the pin where the blades are held together) martial arts equipment with sharp points or edges swords or sabres

4. Tools that could cause serious injury or threaten the safety of aircraft, like :

Tools that could cause serious injury or threaten the safety of aircraft, like crowbars and hammers drills and drill bits, including cordless drills tools with shafts longer than 6 cm (not including the handle) that could be used as a weapon, like screwdrivers and chisels saws, including cordless power saws blowtorches and gas torches bolt guns and nail guns

5. Blunt objects that could cause serious injury, like :

Baseball or cricket bats golf clubs, billiard cues, ski poles hockey or lacrosse sticks brass knuckles clubs and batons, like billy clubs, blackjacks and night sticks martial arts weapons

6. Explosive or incendiary substances or devices that could be used to cause serious injury or threaten the safety of the aircraft, including :

ammunition (bullets), propellant powder, gunpowder blasting caps detonators and fuses replica or imitation explosive devices (like a fake bomb) mines, grenades and other military supplies flares or fireworks canisters or cartridges that create smoke

7. Liquids, aerosols and gels

Any liquid, aerosol or gel - other than formula, milk, breast milk, juice or food for infants – that’s in a container larger than 100 ml or 100 g and cannot fit in in a 1L sealed clear plastic bag Note: you can only carry one 1L sealed clear plastic bag, so all containers under 100ml or 100g must fit in the same bag 1L bag

8. Dangerous goods

You can usually identify dangerous goods by a mark or label on the packaging You can only transport dangerous goods if they are: listed in the Schedule of the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Act, and being transported according to Part 12 of the Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations Caustic materials (including acids) Carbon dioxide cartridges and other compressed gases

9. Inorganic powder and granular material such as 350 ml or more of powder or granular material like baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder, bath salt, sea salt and sand.

Airport safety regulations restrict sharp objects and blunt weapons in hand luggage.

