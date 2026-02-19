Nigeria has strengthened its role as a major aviation hub in West Africa, with direct flights already connecting to 30 countries across four continents

Aviation data shows that Lagos and Abuja airports handle most of the intercontinental traffic, linking travellers to destinations in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America

A new route to Brazil is set to begin soon, expanding Nigeria’s network to 31 countries and reviving a connection last served decades ago

Nigeria currently offer direct flights to 30 countries across four continents, according to aviation data compiled by StatisenseNigeria and SageTravels.

The country’s international air links span Africa, Asia, Europe and North America, underlining its role as a key hub for air travel in West Africa.

Nigeria strengthens its aviation hub role with direct flights to 30 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. Photo credit: Analogu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Five international airports – Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano and Enugu – handle these services, with Lagos and Abuja managing the majority of intercontinental traffic.

Seasonal services also operate from 14 additional Nigerian airports, adjusting to passenger demand.

Direct flights across Africa

Within Africa, Nigerian carriers and international partners connect Nigeria to Algeria, Angola, Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Niger, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Togo and Uganda. These routes are said to support regional trade and family visits across the continent.

Asia routes supporting pilgrimage and business

In Asia, direct services are available to Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The Saudi routes are reported to be particularly significant during the Hajj and Umrah seasons, while Gulf destinations continue to serve business and labour migration flows.

Europe and North America connections

Nigeria maintains direct links with France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom in Europe. These routes are heavily used by business travellers and members of the Nigerian diaspora. In North America, direct flights connect Lagos and Abuja to major hubs in the United States, including Atlanta and New York.

The longest current non-stop route is Lagos–Atlanta, covering 5,835 miles in nearly 12 hours.

Airlines serving Nigeria’s network

As of 2026, according to The Guardian, Nigeria’s network covers 56 airports in 30 countries and is serviced by 38 airlines.

Domestic operators include Air Peace, Ibom Air and United Nigeria Airlines, while global carriers such as Ethiopian Airlines, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa, British Airways and Emirates also operate services.

Brazil route to strengthen global reach

Nigeria has also added Brazil to its direct flight list following the signing of a Bilateral Air Service Agreement during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Brasília. Air Peace is expected to operate the route, with LATAM Airlines likely to reciprocate.

The move will revive a connection last served by VARIG in the 1970s and 1990s and is expected to reduce travel time to about 10 hours.

With the addition of Brazil, Nigeria’s direct flight network will expand to 31 countries, further strengthening its position as a regional aviation hub.

Nigeria expands its direct flight network as a new Brazil route revives a historic connection last served decades ago. Photo credit: Viatuan/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Full list of countries with direct flights from Nigeria

• Algeria

• Angola

• Benin

• Cameroon

• Chad

• Côte d’Ivoire

• Egypt

• Equatorial Guinea

• Ethiopia

• Gabon

• Gambia

• Ghana

• Kenya

• Lebanon

• Morocco

• Netherlands

• Niger

• Qatar

• Rwanda

• Saudi Arabia

• Sierra Leone

• South Africa

• Togo

• Turkey

• Uganda

• United Arab Emirates

• United Kingdom

• United States

• France

• Germany

• Brazil

Air Peace to begin direct flights from Abuja to London

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has announced plans to commence direct flights from Abuja to both London Heathrow and London Gatwick airports starting October 26, 2025.

Air Peace will become the first Nigerian carrier to operate direct services from the country’s capital to both of the United Kingdom’s major international gateways.

The airline said the new routes will be operated using its Boeing 777 aircraft, offering passengers a comfortable long-haul experience.

Source: Legit.ng