UBA has launched a new diaspora investment platform to help Africans living abroad move beyond remittances and build long-term wealth

The platform, developed with other partners, offers services including banking, investments, pensions, insurance, and real estate in one ecosystem

UBA executives said the initiative aims to turn over $100 billion in annual diaspora remittances into structured investments that drive Africa’s growth

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has launched a new diaspora banking and investment platform to support Africans living and working both abroad and within Africa.

The platform was unveiled at UBA’s global headquarters in Lagos. It was developed in partnership with United Capital, Africa Prudential, UBA Pensions, Afriland Properties, Heirs Insurance Group, and Avon Healthcare Limited.

The goal is to help Africans in the diaspora move beyond just sending money home to building wealth, investing, and planning for the future.

The launch event, themed “Beyond Banking: Powering the Global African Lifestyle,” showcased a digital platform that combines banking, payments, investments, insurance, pensions, healthcare, and real estate in one place.

Moving beyond remittances to long-term wealth

Speaking at the event, UBA’s Head of Diaspora Banking, Anant Rao, stated that the platform marks a significant shift in how Africa connects with its citizens abroad. He explained that while remittances have long been the main link, the new focus is on helping Africans invest, protect their families, and grow long-term wealth.

Rao said:

“For decades, Africa’s engagement with its diaspora has focused largely on remittances. Today, we are moving beyond that. This platform represents a transition from simple money transfers to a financial ecosystem where Africans globally can bank, make payments, invest, protect their families, and build long-term wealth seamlessly."

Rao noted that Africans in the diaspora send over $100 billion home every year, making them a strong source of capital for the continent. According to him, this money should not just be transferred, but properly invested to support Africa’s growth.

The platform allows users to access banking services, make payments, invest in assets, manage pensions, buy insurance, and invest in real estate through one trusted system. This makes it easier for diaspora Africans to manage their finances and support their families across borders.

UBA’s Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, said the modern African is a global citizen who still wants a secure financial link to home. She explained that the platform gives Africans abroad confidence, transparency, and a safe way to stay economically connected to Africa.

Partner organisations also highlighted the growing demand for structured investments, secure property ownership, insurance, healthcare, and long-term financial planning among Africans living overseas.

Rao also spoke about Africapitalism, a philosophy promoted by UBA’s Founder and Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu. He explained that Africapitalism encourages private businesses to invest in Africa in ways that create profit while also improving society.

UBA believes that Africa’s future growth will be driven by Africans themselves, including those living abroad. By providing trusted financial platforms, the bank aims to turn diaspora investments into lasting development across the continent.

