Air Peace has announced it will begin direct flights from Abuja to London Heathrow and Gatwick

The development will make Air Peace the first Nigerian airline to serve both UK airports from Abuja

Air Peace said the starting fares for the route will be N1 million, and it will be operated with Boeing 777 aircraft

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has announced plans to commence direct flights from Abuja to both London Heathrow and London Gatwick airports starting October 26, 2025.

Air Peace will become the first Nigerian carrier to operate direct services from the country’s capital to both of the United Kingdom’s major international gateways.

The airline said the new routes will be operated using its Boeing 777 aircraft, offering passengers a comfortable long-haul experience.

Ticket price for Air Peace's direct flight to UK

To celebrate the launch, Air Peace is offering promotional round-trip tickets starting at N1 million, the airline said in a statement.

The airline has urged early booking to take advantage of the introductory fares ahead of the inaugural flight on October 26.

Allen Onyema, the Chairman and CEO of Air described the announcement as a demonstration of the airline’s commitment to expanding global access for Nigerians.

Part of the statement reads:

“We are thrilled to launch these direct services from Abuja to Heathrow and Gatwick, which reflects our dedication to expanding international access for our valued customers,” Onyema said in a statement on Friday."

Air Peace management revealed that the new services also introduce a streamlined model of connectivity. According to the airline, passengers travelling from cities such as Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kano, Owerri, and Asaba will be able to connect to London through Abuja using a single ticket. This eliminates the inconvenience of multiple bookings and baggage re-checks, offering a seamless travel experience.

It stated that the new routes will do more than just enhance travel options, but they are expected to boost business, tourism, and bilateral trade between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The airline added:

“This is not just about flying people; it’s about strengthening the ties that bind both countries in terms of commerce, culture, and family."

It is expected that the Air Peace route will increase competition on the popular UK–Nigeria route, traditionally dominated by foreign carriers.

Air Peace, which already operates international flights to destinations such as Johannesburg, Dubai, and Mumbai,

