The IMT Summit & Exhibition is set to bring together investors, policymakers and industry leaders from Africa and other regions.

The event comes as countries implement new industrial policies and advance the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

Discussions will centre on energy supply, industrial financing and regulatory reforms to turn trade opportunities into real production capacity

The West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade (IMT) Summit & Exhibition will take place at the Landmark Centre in Lagos from 3–5 March 2026. The event will bring together investors, government officials, development finance institutions and business leaders from across Africa and other parts of the world.

Senator John Enoh, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Industry, has been confirmed as one of the speakers. Photo credit: FMINO

The summit is coming at an important time for West Africa. Many governments in the region are moving beyond economic reforms and focusing more on practical industrial growth, manufacturing expansion and job creation.

Organisers say the 2026 edition, themed “Accelerating West Africa’s Sustainable Industrial Revolution for Economic Prosperity,” will focus on turning trade opportunities into real factory investments, stronger supply chains and visible industrial progress within the next 12 to 18 months.

Recent policy updates have increased the urgency for action. In Nigeria, the Federal Government introduced a new National Industrial Policy (NIP) in January 2026 to strengthen local manufacturing, encourage value addition and improve competitiveness.

At the continental level, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has moved from negotiation to implementation, with stronger attention on digital trade, industrial development and practical results. These developments have shifted discussions from policy promises to measurable outcomes.

Focus on practical solutions and investment

Confirmed speakers include Senator John Enoh, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Industry, as well as industry ministers from Benin, Senegal and Ghana. Participants are also expected from Kenya, South Africa, Egypt and several countries outside Africa, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Austria, China, India, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Canada.

Their participation highlights growing global interest in West Africa as a rising industrial and manufacturing destination.

The summit comes at a critical moment. While AfCFTA implementation is progressing, challenges such as unreliable energy supply, transport and logistics problems, and limited access to medium-term industrial financing remain major obstacles.

To address these challenges, the programme will feature ministerial panels, country investment spotlights, investor roundtables and technical workshops. Discussions will focus on improving regulations, reducing risks for investors and creating better financing structures for manufacturers and industrial parks.



Key areas of discussion will include aligning national industrial policies with AfCFTA trade rules, ensuring stable energy and gas supply for factories, mobilising blended finance for medium-scale industries, and cutting cross-border trade costs through practical regulatory changes.

Organisers stress that the summit is designed to move beyond speeches and high-level talks. Ministerial discussions will be directly linked to investor sessions and technical workshops to help turn policy direction into real projects, funding pipelines and clear next steps for governments and businesses.

