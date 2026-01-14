Donald Trump declared on X that the United States must secure Greenland for national security

He linked the territory to NATO’s strength, warning that Russia or China could otherwise gain influence

His remarks reignited debate over Greenland’s strategic role in defence and global power competition

Donald Trump wrote on X on January 14 that the United States needed Greenland for national security reasons. He said the territory was vital for what he described as the “Golden Dome” project.

Trump insisted that NATO should take the lead in securing Greenland for the US, warning that rival powers such s Russia or China could otherwise gain influence.

Greenland: Trump Insists on Taking Another Country’s Territory, Gives Reason Again

Source: Getty Images

He wrote:

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it. IF WE DON’T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!”

Greenland linked to NATO strength

In his post, Trump argued that NATO’s effectiveness depended on US military power, which he claimed to have strengthened during his first term and was now raising to “a new and even higher level.” He said NATO would not be a strong deterrent without the United States and added that Greenland would make the alliance “far more formidable and effective” if it came under American control.

Trump concluded his message by stating that “anything less than that is unacceptable,” signing off with “President DJT.”

Greenland has long been seen as strategically important due to its location in the Arctic and its potential role in military defence and resource access.

Trump’s remarks placed renewed attention on the territory, linking it directly to NATO’s future strength and US national security.

Greenland: Trump Insists on Taking Another Country’s Territory, Gives Reason Again

Source: Getty Images

What is Greenland?

Greenland is the world’s largest island, located between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans. It is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with its own government while Denmark oversees defence and foreign affairs.

The island has a population of about 56,000, mostly Inuit, and its capital is Nuuk. Around 80% of Greenland is covered by the vast ice sheet, making it central to global climate dynamics.

Its economy relies on fishing, hunting, and growing interest in mineral resources. Climate change poses major challenges, while debates over independence continue to shape its political future.

Trump’s US mentions new foreign territory

Legit.ng earlier reported that White House officials have confirmed that the use of American military power remains on the table as President Donald Trump weighs options over Greenland, a self-governing territory under Danish sovereignty.

The statement followed growing international concern over the president’s repeated remarks about bringing the Arctic island under US control. Trump has openly described Greenland as strategically vital, even though Denmark is a NATO ally.

European leaders have reacted sharply, warning that any attempt to seize the territory could destabilise the transatlantic alliance and undermine regional security. A statement from the administration defended a broad range of choices available to the president.

Source: Legit.ng