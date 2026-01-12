Trump warned Cuba to strike a deal with the United States before it was too late

He announced an end to Venezuelan oil and financial support for Havana following events in Venezuela

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel rejected the ultimatum and ruled out negotiations under pressure

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Cuba, urging the island nation to negotiate a deal with the United States before it is “too late."

This is coming even as relations between Washington and Havana grow increasingly strained.

Breaking: Trump Issues Another Warning, "Cuba Must Make Deal With US Before It’s Too Late"

Source: Getty Images

The warning was delivered via Trump’s Truth Social platform and marks a continuation of pressure on Cuba following recent developments in Venezuela, a long-standing ally of Havana.

Trump warns Cuba to act swiftly

In his social media post on Sunday, January 11, Trump declared that Cuba could no longer rely on financial and oil support from Venezuela, signalling a shift in US policy towards the island nation.

“There will be no more oil or money going to Cuba, zero!” Trump wrote, adding that time was running out for Havana to engage with the United States.

The president did not specify what form such a deal might take, but emphasised that the change in policy followed the United States’ recent actions in Venezuela.

Venezuela shift alters regional dynamics

Trump’s warning came in the wake of a US operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro, according to multiple reports, and which led to Cuban personnel casualties in the South American country.

“Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years,” Trump added.

He asserted that the United States now stood ready to protect Venezuelans.

The new stance has left Cuba without its customary support from Caracas and under increased pressure to reconsider its diplomatic posture with Washington.

Cuba responds with defiance

Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel was quick to push back against Trump’s ultimatum, stating that there were no current negotiations with the United States and affirming Cuba’s commitment to sovereign decision-making.

Díaz-Canel said relations between the two nations must be grounded in international law, mutual respect and non-interference, dismissing the notion that Cuba was engaging in hostile acts.

Breaking: Trump Issues Another Warning, "Cuba Must Make Deal With US Before It’s Too Late"

Source: Getty Images

“We have always been willing to hold a serious and responsible dialogue … without interference in internal affairs and with full respect for our independence,” he said in a post on social media.

Regional implications and global attention

Trump’s message has drawn international attention, with analysts suggesting that Cuba’s economic vulnerability, particularly in the face of diminished Venezuelan support — may limit Havana’s negotiating leverage.

As the situation unfolds, Washington’s push for a diplomatic resolution highlights the continued complexity of US-Latin America relations and the enduring impact of regional shifts on global geopolitical dynamics.

Trump issues strong warnings over Iran

Previously, Legit.ng reported that US President Donald Trump says the American military is considering “very strong options” in response to Iran’s escalating anti-government protests, as unrest across the country enters a third week with mounting casualties.

Speaking on Sunday, January 11, Trump says Iranian officials have reached out to him to negotiate, but warns that Washington may not wait for talks to begin.

Source: Legit.ng