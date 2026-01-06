The dramatic capture of Venezuelan President Nichola Maduro by US forces on January 3, 2026, reignited global attention on his controversial past

Long before facing trial in New York, Maduro had visited Nigeria in 2006 as foreign minister, calling for stronger Africa-South America ties

His words at the Abuja summit, urging financial autonomy and regional solidarity, now resurface amid his downfall

On January 3, 2026, global headlines reported that Venezuelan President Nichola Maduro had been captured by United States elite forces during an invasion of his country.

His arrest followed years of bitter exchanges with President Donald Trump, who had accused him of financing terrorists and maintaining ties with drug cartels. Maduro had denied the allegations, insisting that Trump’s real interest was Venezuela’s oil.

Maduro was later charged in a New York court alongside his wife, his son, and three others. The charges mirrored those in an earlier indictment filed against him in Manhattan federal court in 2020, during Trump’s first term.

Maduro’s visit to Nigeria in 2006

Years before his presidency, Maduro had been a powerful figure in the cabinet of the late President Hugo Chavez. In 2006, while serving as Venezuela’s foreign minister, he led a delegation of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to a summit in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

During the summit, Maduro had spoken to Daily Trust about the need for stronger ties between Africa and South America. He had called for the creation of functional institutions to foster integration between the two regions.

Maduro’s call for Africa-South America integration

Maduro had stressed that financial autonomy was key to regional independence. He had said that to bring financial autonomy to the two regions, there would be urgent need to establish bank of Africa and South America.

He had explained that similar measures should be extended to the energy sector to recover full control. He had also proposed the establishment of a University of the South and a television station of the South, which he believed would strengthen cooperation in education and communication.

Maduro had described the Abuja summit as a foundation for integration, noting that both regions faced similar challenges in fighting poverty and accelerating social and economic development.

Africa-South America cooperation forum

According to Maduro, the Africa-South America Cooperation Forum, which was created after the summit, served as a permanent mechanism for constant interaction between the two regions. He had hailed it as a “great leap forward.”

On Venezuela’s relationship with the United States, Maduro had denied any direct conflict but said the US is in conflict with the whole world.

He had added that Venezuela had taken a “principled stance against the hegemonic ambition of the Washington elites.”

Maduro had affirmed Venezuela’s commitment to the historic significance of the Abuja summit, saying it explained the country’s determination to host the second summit in Caracas in 2008. He had urged fellow summiteers to remain vigilant, warning that forces opposed to south-south solidarity would attempt to derail the cooperative effort.

