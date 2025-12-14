At least 11 people were killed and 29 wounded in a mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, which police declared a terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community

The attack took place during Chanukah by the Sea , an event marking the start of Hanukkah, with one suspected gunman killed and another critically injured

Leaders across Australia and around the world condemned the assault, calling it an act of “evil antisemitism” and expressing solidarity with the victims

A mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney has left at least 11 people dead and 29 others injured, including two police officers, according to New South Wales Police.

Authorities confirmed that one man believed to be one of the shooters was killed, while a second alleged gunman remained in critical condition.

World leaders condemn Bondi Beach terror attack on Jewish community in Australia. Photo credit: George Chan/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Al Jazeera, officials designated the incident a terrorist attack, saying it was “designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah.” Hundreds of people had gathered at the beach for "Chanukah by the Sea", an event marking the start of the Jewish festival.

Prime Minister condemns “act of evil antisemitism”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack, describing it as “targeted” and saying the evil unleashed was “beyond comprehension.” He later called the shooting an “act of evil antisemitism.”

Bondi Beach, one of Australia’s most iconic tourist destinations, attracted more than two million visitors in 2024.

London’s Metropolitan Police announced that community patrols had been stepped up to reassure Jewish residents in the British capital.

“While there is no information to suggest any link between the attack in Sydney and the threat level in London, this morning we are stepping up our police presence, carrying out additional community patrols and engaging with the Jewish community to understand what more we can do in the coming hours and days,” the force said in a statement.

“At a time when London’s Jewish communities are coming together to begin the celebration of Hannukah, we know this attack will be the cause of not just terrible upset but also significant heightened concern about safety,” it added.

Global leaders express condolences

World leaders expressed shock and solidarity following the attack. French president Emmanuel Macron said on X: “France extends its thoughts to the victims, the injured and their loved ones. We share the pain of the Australian people and will continue to fight relentlessly against antisemitic hatred, which hurts us all, wherever it strikes.”

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described Australia and New Zealand as “family,” adding that “the thoughts of all New Zealanders” were with those affected.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the news from Australia was “deeply distressing.” He posted: “The United Kingdom sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack in Bondi beach.”

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong described the terror attack as “abhorrent,” sending her “deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones tonight.” She added: “Terrorism, antisemitism, violence and hate have no place in Australia. We hope for the full recovery of all injured and we stand in solidarity with the Australian Jewish community.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the “heinous deadly attack” on Jewish families gathered in Sydney. He wrote: “My heart is with the Jewish community worldwide on this first day of Hannukah, a festival celebrating the miracle of peace and light vanquishing darkness.”

Sydney’s Bondi Beach tragedy sparks global outrage and solidarity after deadly antisemitic shooting. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

