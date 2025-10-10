A passenger aboard an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Abuja is arrested for allegedly stealing ₦290,000 from a foreign traveller moments before take-off

Witnesses say the missing cash was discovered hidden in the suspect’s socks and under his seat after a tense body search

The suspect is handed over to airport authorities as the flight later departs for Abuja, following a brief delay

FCT, Abuja - A tense scene unfolds aboard an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Abuja on Wednesday, October 8, as security officials arrest a passenger accused of stealing ₦290,000 from a foreign traveller moments before take-off.

According to eyewitnesses, the commotion began shortly after passengers completed boarding around 7:00 a.m.

An Ibom Air passenger is apprehended by security officials for allegedly stealing ₦290,000 during the flight. Photo credit: @ibomairlines

Source: UGC

After the boarding, a foreign national raised an alarm that his cash had gone missing from his bag that was stored in the overhead compartment.

Cabin crew respond as alarm is raised

Cabin crew swiftly intervened, questioning nearby passengers, The Cable reported.

One eyewitness reportedly told the crew he had seen the suspect handling the foreigner’s bag earlier. When confronted, the suspect denied the allegation.

“The man insisted he did not take anything. But everyone could see he was getting nervous when they suggested a search," a passenger said.

Missing cash found hidden in socks

Witnesses recount that a body search was eventually conducted after the foreigner confirmed that ₦290,000 was missing.

To the shock of everyone on board, the cash was reportedly discovered hidden inside the suspect’s socks and beneath his seat.

“He was sweating and shaking. When the crew pulled out the money, the entire cabin gasped. It was embarrassing," another passenger told reporters.

Suspect handed over to airport authorities

Airport security officials were , however, immediately contacted. The suspect was escorted off the plane without resistance and handed over to aviation police for further investigation.

Authorities arrest an Ibom Air traveller accused of pocketing ₦290,000 while in the air. Photo credit: Contribution.

Source: Getty Images

The incident caused a brief delay, but the flight eventually departed for Abuja after calm was restored, Vanguard reported.

As of press time, Ibom Air has not released an official statement on the matter. However, the incident has sparked conversation among frequent flyers, with many commending the swift action of the cabin crew and fellow passengers.

NCAA reacts as passenger fights with cabin crew

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Michael Achimugu, director of consumer affairs at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), asked passengers to always follow "simple routine issues".

Achimugu's advice came after a passenger on an Ibom Air flight from Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, to Lagos, caused a scene at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Sunday, August 10, assaulting an air hostess and confronting airport officials. In one of the clips seen by Legit.ng, the lady was seen throwing tantrums at officials who tried to calm her down.

She was also captured physically abusing an air hostess, with a witness at the scene claiming she had slapped the crew member. The situation eventually drew the intervention of airport police officers, who managed to restore order.

Source: Legit.ng