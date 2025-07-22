Prince William and Harry’s Cousin Found Dead with Firearm Nearby

Rosie Roche, a 20-year-old cousin to Princes William and Harry, was found dead at her family home in Wiltshire with a firearm nearby

The Durham University student had been preparing for a holiday when discovered by her mother and sister

Authorities have ruled out foul play, and an inquest has been scheduled for October to examine the circumstances surrounding her death

Rosie Roche, a cousin of Princes William and Harry, was found dead at her family residence in Norton, Wiltshire, on 14 July 2025, as reported by The Sun. A firearm was discovered close to her body, prompting authorities to launch an investigation.

However, Wiltshire Police confirmed the death was deemed non-suspicious, with no third-party involvement, according to Coroner Grant Davies.

Durham University student discovered by family

The 20-year-old English Literature student at Durham University had reportedly been packing for a holiday with friends when her mother and sister found her. The coroner’s inquest at Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner’s Court was formally opened and adjourned until 25 October. Roche had been described by a university spokeswoman as someone who “will be sorely missed”.

Obituary and Legacy of Rosie Roche

Rosie Jeanne Burke Roche was the eldest child of (Edmund) Hugh Burke Roche and Phillipa Kate Victoria Long. Her death notice appeared in The Times, while the Yorkshire Post published her obituary stating:

“Roche, Rosie Jeanne Burke. Died on Monday 14th July 2025. Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, Granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long. Private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date.”

She was a scion of the Barons Fermoy, with her grandfather, the 5th Baron Fermoy, Princess Diana’s uncle, having died by suicide in 1984.

Recent royal tragedies echoed in Roche’s death

This tragedy has echoed another recent incident involving royalty. In February, Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, died from a head injury at his parents’ Cotswolds home, with a gun discovered nearby. During his inquest in January, it was revealed Kingston had been prescribed multiple medications for depression by a GP at the Royal Mews Surgery.

He had stopped taking the medication in the days leading up to his death, and toxicology tests showed the presence of caffeine and small amounts of zopiclone. The coroner concluded Kingston took his own life while experiencing adverse effects from recently prescribed medication.

