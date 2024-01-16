"Your Visa Will Be Paid For": UK School Invites Nigerian Female Students to Apply For Scholarship
- Female students from Nigeria are qualified to apply for the 2024 Hatfield Lioness Postgraduate Scholarship at Durham University, UK
- The application is open to female students seeking to undergo a master's studies at Durham University in the 2024 academic session
- The deadline for the application for the Hatfield Lioness Postgraduate Scholarship at Durham University is March 24, 2024
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Female students from Nigeria can apply for the 2024 Hatfield Lioness Postgraduate Scholarship at Durham University, UK.
Interested students must have applied for and received an unconditional offer to study at Durham University by June 2024.
Information on the website of Durham University reads:
"The aim of the Hatfield Lioness Scholarship is to enable a female student from a developing country where access to tertiary education is limited to benefit from undertaking postgraduate study at the Durham University. The scholarship was launched as part of the celebration of 30 years of women students at Hatfield College, Durham University in 2018, and is funded by alumni, friends of the College and other sources supportive of the scholarship’s aims."
Eligibility for the Hatfield Lioness Postgraduate Scholarship
The course of study must be leading to a master's and not an MBA or a PhD.
Also, applicants must not be master's degree holders, and they must be known not to have the financial means to study in the UK.
Some of the benefits that will accrue to the selected candidate are a full waiver for tuition, allowance, payment for the cost of visa, living expenses and accommodation.
To apply, students will first have to apply for admission at Durham University and be accepted into the school, and then proceed to apply for the scholarship once the form is available.
Brilliant student dies after getting scholarship
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian girl scored 9As in WAEC, but unfortunately, she died.
The girl, Chinecherem Promise Ibeh, also got a scholarship to study software engineering in the United Kingdom.
A burial flyer seen on several Facebook walls indicated that the girl was from the Umunneochi local government area of Abia state.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng