Female students from Nigeria can apply for the 2024 Hatfield Lioness Postgraduate Scholarship at Durham University, UK.

Interested students must have applied for and received an unconditional offer to study at Durham University by June 2024.

Information on the website of Durham University reads:

"The aim of the Hatfield Lioness Scholarship is to enable a female student from a developing country where access to tertiary education is limited to benefit from undertaking postgraduate study at the Durham University. The scholarship was launched as part of the celebration of 30 years of women students at Hatfield College, Durham University in 2018, and is funded by alumni, friends of the College and other sources supportive of the scholarship’s aims."

Eligibility for the Hatfield Lioness Postgraduate Scholarship

The course of study must be leading to a master's and not an MBA or a PhD.

Also, applicants must not be master's degree holders, and they must be known not to have the financial means to study in the UK.

Some of the benefits that will accrue to the selected candidate are a full waiver for tuition, allowance, payment for the cost of visa, living expenses and accommodation.

To apply, students will first have to apply for admission at Durham University and be accepted into the school, and then proceed to apply for the scholarship once the form is available.

