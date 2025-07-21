A beachside family holiday ended in tragedy when NSW Police Sergeant Paul Leslie Matts, 37, died suddenly while playing with his children

The devoted father and husband had been enjoying a rare break from duty, leaving behind his wife, young children, and step-children

Tributes have poured in for the beloved officer, as loved ones rally to support the grieving family through a dedicated fundraising campaign

A holiday at the beach turned to heartbreak for one NSW family after a beloved police officer, husband and father tragically died while enjoying a rare break from duty.

Sergeant Paul Leslie Matts, aged 37, died unexpectedly on 8 July while playing with his children on the sand. The NSW Central Tablelands resident, originally from Orange, suffered a sudden medical episode during the outing.

Police Dies in Front of His Young Family on Holiday. Photo credit: Douglas Sacha/GettyImages

He leaves behind his wife, Danni Matts, their children Harlow and 8-month-old Xavier, and his step-children Archer and Jasmine.

Friends and family have described Mr Matts as a devoted husband and a “great father” whose loss has devastated his loved ones. The long-serving officer had worked for the NSW Police Force for more than 16 years and was formerly stationed in Coffs Harbour.

Community mourns beloved Burren Junction policeman

Mr Matts previously served as the local officer in Burren Junction, a small town where his efforts were publicly praised. Roy Butler, Member of Parliament, had thanked him in parliament for organising a community fun day in 2020 to show appreciation to residents and provide relief amid a harsh drought.

“To repay Burren for being so welcoming, Paul organised a family fun day for the town,” Mr Butler said. “He moved heaven and earth to put on an afternoon and evening of entertainment… The purpose of the event was twofold: to say thank you and to help people take their minds off the drought. On behalf of Burren Junction, thank you.”

Family and friends launch GoFundMe page

Close friends of Mrs Matts, Jenna McAtamney and Sarah Wilkinson, created a GoFundMe campaign to help support the bereaved family. The fundraising page read: “This loss has left the family devastated and in need of support as they begin to navigate this new reality.”

The pair said that Danni was trying to remain strong for her children while grappling with the financial responsibilities left behind. “Danni is doing everything she can to stay strong for her kids, but she cannot do it alone,” they said. They added that Mr Matts “will be very missed by his children.”

Outpouring of sympathy across social media

Tributes flooded social media following the announcement of Sergeant Matts’ death. One post read: “A beautiful soul gone way too soon. RIP buddy.” Others expressed condolences to his parents, David and Julie, and sisters Catherine and Rebecca, who also survive him. “Thinking of you Julie, David and family, sending my deepest condolences,” one user wrote.

Sergeant Matts’ funeral is scheduled to be held on Thursday in Coffs Harbour. Loved ones continue to rally around his grieving family, united by memories of a man widely remembered for his kindness, dedication and generosity.

