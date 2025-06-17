Cause of Nightclub Collapse that Killed 236 People Released

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested the owners of Jet Set nightclub after a government report revealed they ignored structural risks that led to a devastating roof collapse, killing 236 people

Investigators allege the nightclub’s proprietors knowingly overloaded the roof and disregarded warnings, prioritizing profits over safety

Survivors and families of the victims seek justice as legal proceedings unfold against the accused owners

A newly released government report has revealed that the owners of Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic ignored multiple warning signs before its roof collapsed, killing 236 attendees and injuring 150 others.

The tragedy, which occurred during a crowded event, has led to the arrests of Antonio and Maribel Espaillat, the sibling proprietors of the venue.

Negligence and unauthorized modifications

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Espaillats conducted structural modifications without proper authorization, significantly compromising the building's integrity.

The report alleges that they failed to secure necessary permits and made technical alterations that dangerously overloaded the roof, including the installation of six air conditioning units weighing up to 20 tons each, along with technical booths and water tanks.

Prosecutors claim the duo exhibited a pattern of irresponsibility, disregarding clear danger warnings and mismanaging necessary repairs.

One key structural column was reportedly removed without professional assessment, further weakening the nightclub’s stability.

Warnings ignored before the collapse

The investigation found that Maribel Espaillat had knowledge of falling debris hours before the disaster, yet refused to cancel the event.

The report states: "She cited the absence of Antonio… and the impossibility of stopping the party, prioritizing economic gain over the safety and lives of people."

Prosecutors have described the tragedy as one that "would have been entirely avoidable if the defendants had acted according to the law and valued life over money."

Legal action and criminal charges

Antonio and Maribel Espaillat were arrested last week following the report’s publication. Authorities have requested preventative detention for Antonio and house arrest for Maribel.

Prosecutors have also accused them of intimidating employees who could serve as witnesses in the case.

Antonio Espaillat, a well-known businessman with holdings in multiple entertainment venues and radio stations, now faces lawsuits filed by survivors’ relatives, seeking justice for the victims.

Fatalities and impact

The collapse claimed the lives of several prominent figures, including singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing at the time, and Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi province. Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel succumbed to his injuries after being pulled from the debris, while Dominican baseball player Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera also perished.

Other victims included a retired U.N. official, fashion designer Martín Polanco, and financial executives from Grupo Popular.

Emergency crews worked tirelessly for 53 consecutive hours, sifting through rubble to rescue survivors. A total of 189 people were saved from the wreckage before investigators preserved the debris for further analysis.

Tragic end to a legendary club

Jet Set nightclub had been a Dominican landmark for nearly five decades, hosting iconic merengue parties that attracted international celebrities. Now, as legal proceedings unfold, the nation mourns the avoidable disaster that ended the venue’s storied legacy.

Miguel Valerio, the Espaillats' attorney, has maintained their innocence, stating: "This is an involuntary homicide. Nobody wanted that to happen."

Authorities continue to pursue justice as investigations deepen into the actions that led to one of the Dominican Republic’s deadliest nightclub tragedies.

