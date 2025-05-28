A migrant boat capsized near Spain’s Canary Islands, resulting in the tragic deaths of four women and three girls

Rescuers were in the process of assisting minors when the vessel overturned, throwing more than 100 passengers into the sea

The incident highlights the ongoing dangers faced by migrants attempting to reach Europe via treacherous Atlantic routes

Spanish emergency services reported that four women and three girls lost their lives on 27 May after a small boat carrying migrants capsized while arriving in a port at one of Spain’s Canary Islands.

Spain’s maritime rescue service located the boat approximately six miles (9.6 kilometres) offshore before it tipped over as rescuers started removing minors upon arrival at a dock on the island of El Hierro, according to CNN.

Boat Capsizes Killing 4 Women and 3 Girls, More Than 100 Passengers Thrown into Sea. Photo credit: Fran Augustus/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to officials, the movement of people on board caused the vessel to overturn, throwing all occupants into the water.

Emergency services confirmed that four women, a teenage girl, and two younger girls perished in the accident.

A rescue diver discovered one of the deceased girls in the water. Two more children—a girl and a boy—were evacuated by helicopter to a local hospital in serious condition after nearly drowning.

Local media reports suggested that the vessel had carried more than 100 people at the time of the incident.

Spanish rescuers, supported by Red Cross personnel, rushed to pull survivors from the water.

Canary Islands, dangerous migrant route

The Spanish archipelago, situated off Africa’s western coast, has long been a significant yet perilous route for migrants attempting to reach European territory.

Many embark on the journey in dinghies or rubber boats ill-equipped for extended sea travel. Thousands have tragically perished while attempting to cross the Atlantic.

Last year, nearly 47,000 migrants successfully reached the Canary Islands, setting a new record for arrivals for a second consecutive year.

Most travellers originated from Mali, Senegal, and Morocco, with many setting off from Mauritania’s coast.

The influx includes thousands of unaccompanied minors seeking refuge. However, migration figures indicate a decline in arrivals this year, with approximately 10,800 people reaching the Canary Islands via the Atlantic by mid-May—34% fewer than during the same period in 2024.

Authorities continue to grapple with the humanitarian crisis, striving to provide aid while managing the increasing dangers associated with such crossings.

Boat Capsizes Killing 4 Women and 3 Girls, More Than 100 Passengers Thrown into Sea. Photo credit: Peeterv/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian airplane crash-lands at International airport

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Max Air flight from Lagos crash-landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Tuesday at 10:57 p.m.

A passenger confirmed that the aircraft lost its nose landing gear tyre upon touchdown, causing it to burst into flames before the plane skidded to a stop. According to Dailytrust, emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, and all passengers were safely evacuated.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Authorities have commenced an investigation into the cause of the incident, while Max Air has yet to issue an official statement. Airplane crashes in Nigeria have been a recurring concern, with several incidents over the years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng