Carrie and Boris Johnson have welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, born on 21 May

The announcement came via an Instagram post from Mrs Johnson, who shared heartfelt words and images of their newborn alongside her siblings

Poppy—affectionately nicknamed "Pop Tart"—marks the latest addition to the Johnson family, with Carrie hinting that she may be their last child

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, announced the birth of their fourth child, a daughter named Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, on 21 May.

Mrs Johnson shared the news through an Instagram post, accompanied by images of the newborn, according to BBC.

Former UK Prime Minister Announces Birth of Fourth Child, Releases Her Name. McEwanpix/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Carrie Johnson, 37, expressed her joy over her daughter’s arrival, writing, "I can't believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten."

The post included photos of baby Poppy in a bassinet, surrounded by her siblings—Wilfred, Romy, and Frank—as well as moments of Carrie and Boris holding their newborn at University College London Hospital.

Baby Poppy, affectionately nicknamed "Pop Tart," is the couple’s fourth child together.

Boris Johnson, 60, now has nine children, including four grown-up children from his marriage to Marina Wheeler and another daughter from an affair.

Carrie hinted that Poppy might be their last child, calling her the "final gang member."

Boris Johnson’s growing family

Wilfred and Romy were born while Boris Johnson was serving as prime minister during the Covid pandemic.

Their third child, Frank, arrived in July 2023, following Johnson’s resignation from office. Carrie Johnson noted that their children were "utterly delighted" by the newest family member, particularly Romy, who had been eager for a little sister.

Hospital thanks and reflections

In her announcement, Carrie Johnson expressed gratitude to the maternity team at University College London Hospital in Euston, north London, giving special thanks to staff members Asma and Patrick, who had cared for her throughout all her pregnancies.

Boris Johnson, who served as prime minister from July 2019 until September 2022, has yet to publicly comment on the birth. However, the family’s announcement was met with widespread congratulations.

Carrie Johnson’s remarks about Poppy being the "final gang member" suggest that this may be the couple’s last child.

The news of Poppy’s birth has been widely covered, celebrating a new milestone for the Johnson family.

Former UK Prime Minister Announces Birth of Fourth Child, Releases Her Name. Photo credit: Petersonjake/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

