Priest Accused of Molesting Kids Makes One Claim About Pope Leo

A defrocked priest has accused Pope Leo XIV of ignoring past child abuse allegations within the Catholic Church, raising fresh concerns about his leadership

James M. Ray, who has been accused of molesting at least 13 children, claims the pope approved his move to a monastery near a Catholic elementary school despite prior allegations

These revelations come amid scrutiny of Leo XIV’s handling of abuse cases during his tenure in both Chicago and Peru

A defrocked priest, James M. Ray, has made startling claims against Pope Leo XIV, formerly known as Robert Prevost, regarding his handling of the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse scandal during his tenure in Chicago.

Ray, who has been accused of sexually abusing at least 13 children, alleges that Prevost permitted him to reside in a Hyde Park monastery near a Catholic elementary school—despite prior abuse accusations, Chicago Tribune reported.

Claims of church oversight in abuse cases

Ray, included on an Archdiocesan list of accused sexual offenders, asserts that the Vatican’s new leader approved his relocation to the St. John Stone Friary in 2000.

'He's the one who gave me permission to stay there,' Ray recently told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The monastery was located less than a block from St. Thomas the Apostle Elementary School and adjacent to a child care center. Reports indicate that neither the school nor the child care center was notified of his presence.

He further claimed that Prevost's approval came based on documentation and accounts from church officials.

Legal and church records reveal troubling patterns

Ray’s tenure at the monastery lasted two years before policy changes from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops mandated stricter distancing of accused clergy from children.

He was removed from public ministry in 2002 following widespread revelations in an investigative report by The Boston Globe. A decade later, in 2012, Ray was officially defrocked.

'I felt abandoned by the Church, but never felt abandoned by God,' he recounted.

'My faith is still strong. I live out my life each day the best I can,' Ray said, claiming that whenever someone brings up his sexual assault allegations 'there's a pain in my chest.'

Church records indicate that Ray admitted to incidents of inappropriate conduct, including one that occurred during a 1993 visit to Medjugorje, a town famous for reported Marian apparitions.

In total, a 2023 Illinois Attorney General report identified at least 13 victims of his abuse, aged between 10 and 18.

'Additionally, as indicated below, there appears to have been an additional three named males that Jim Ray may have masturbated,' the documents say.

'The common theme within these three formal allegations of sexual abuse was that Jim Ray became close to their families... Then Jim Ray physically touched them inappropriately by having them sit on his lap, which over time led to him giving them back rubs that eventually went lower.

'Each of the victims reported that while sitting on his lap or during the back rubs they "felt his (Jim Ray's) erect penis." The back rubs became mutual and also led to mutual masturbation.'

Pope Leo XIV's prior handling of abuse allegations in Peru

Beyond his connection to Ray, Pope Leo XIV has previously faced criticism regarding his response to sexual abuse allegations within the Diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, where he served as bishop from 2014 to 2023.

Victims have alleged that under Prevost’s leadership, evidence of abuse by two priests was downplayed and hindered from reaching Vatican authorities for formal action.

Despite these concerns, Prevost had previously stated in a 2023 interview with Vatican Media, "Silence is not the solution... We must be transparent and honest, because otherwise their wounds will never heal."

'I can’t change the past. I don’t necessarily want to defend myself either. But on a scale of 1 to 10, I was wrong, but it was a 1 or maybe a half even,' Ray said.

Pope Leo mentions where he once worked in Nigeria

