A powerful explosion struck a school bus in Pakistan's Balochistan province, killing at least five people, including three children, and injuring dozens

The attack occurred near Khuzdar, with horrifying images of the charred wreckage and scattered backpacks circulating on social media

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, but tensions remain high as authorities investigate the motive behind this brutal act

A devastating bomb attack on a school bus in Pakistan’s Balochistan province has killed at least five people and injured dozens, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred at approximately 07:40 local time (02:40 GMT) near the remote town of Khuzdar, according to BBC.

Powerful Explosion Strikes School Bus Killing At Least 5 People. SeloneyHD/GettyImages

Source: UGC

According to BBC, the bus, carrying around 40 schoolchildren, was targeted in the attack, police reported. Among the deceased were three children, with numerous others suffering injuries.

Scenes of devastation and social media reactions

Images circulating on social media depict the charred remains of the bus, backpacks strewn across the ground, highlighting the brutality of the incident.

The attack has sparked outrage across Pakistan, with officials condemning the perpetrators.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bomb attack in Balochistan, though the province has long suffered from insurgency and human rights abuses.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denounced the act as sheer barbarism, describing the attackers as beasts who target children.

Pakistan’s military accusations against India

Pakistan’s military accused neighbouring India and its alleged proxies in Balochistan of orchestrating the explosion, though no evidence has been presented to support this claim.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions, as Pakistan and India emerge from a violent two-week conflict triggered by a militant strike on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

History of violence in Balochistan

The province has been the site of repeated violence in recent months. In March, militants carried out a train siege in Balochistan’s Sibi district, resulting in 25 deaths.

The attack was attributed to the Balochistan Liberation Army, a separatist group designated as a terrorist organisation by Pakistan, the UK, and the US.

Powerful Explosion Strikes School Bus Killing At Least 5 People. NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: AFP

Allegations of human rights violations

While Pakistani authorities blame insurgent groups, Baloch activists accuse security forces of widespread human rights abuses.

Thousands of ethnic Baloch people have allegedly been abducted, detained without due legal process, or killed in anti-insurgency operations over the past two decades, activists claim.

As Pakistan grapples with this latest bomb attack on a school bus, concerns grow over the deteriorating security situation in Balochistan.

Authorities have pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice while calls for greater protection of civilians intensify.

Deadly explosion rocks Abuja school

Legit.ng earlier reported that a deadly explosion occurred at an Islamiyyah school in the Kuchibiyu Community of Bwari Area Council, Abuja, killing two students and injuring four others.

The incident happened around noon on Monday, January 6, 2025, at the school located about 42 kilometres from the Abuja city centre.

According to a security source, the explosion is suspected to have been caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) carried by the deceased student. The source stated that the student's identity had not been confirmed, and the incident caused widespread panic in the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng