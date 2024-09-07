A pretty Nigerian lady who relocated to Pakistan and rejoiced about has stirred mixed reactions online

The lady got emotional as she departed from her loved ones at the international airport before her flight

Among those who reacted to her video were people who said nobody should question her choice if she is happy with it

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Pakistan made an emotional video and shared it on TikTok.

She showed the moments she became emotional as she bade her family and friends farewell.

The lady took a photo with her family and friends. Photo source: @adesewa3245

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady left for Pakistan

The lady (@adesewa3245) had a group photo to remember her loved ones. At the beginning of her video, she showed off her passport.

When the lady landed in Pakistan, she settled down in Islamabad. Many Nigerians wondered why she chose the country.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Arsenal1 said:

"Wow God has already blessed your journey dear I will see you alive in Jesus name you are a blessing to adewale family and you will remain as blessing to us dear fear not Almighty God will be with you."

Famous said:

"God way do am for you make in avoid me."

Henny wondered:

"Make I comot for frying pan enter fire?"

jamal_0162 said:

"E better make I follow desert enter Lybia jeje."

Uzo Richie said:

"Na God say make I watch am finish e remain small make I say I tap from your blessing Omoo I no tap oo."

Olabagsnmore said:

"Toor Wetin me wey never enter plane before wan talk bayi."

Belle said:

"I no Dey go.. No vex...Travel with you bawo."

Bankyhairline__ said:

"Una comment dey make me laugh na Pakistan she love now make Una leave this babe."

Animer said:

"Lol me self go use this song if I’m moving from Ibadan to Nepal."

dee_godez said:

"It’s still growth for her, y’all what with this comments section."

Man enjoyed life in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who relocated to the UK thanked God for his achievement in the foreign country.

Wearing a work uniform, the man said that his construction job in the UK gave his life an upgrade.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng