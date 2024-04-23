Pakistan has been flagged down by many countries over safety concerns of their citizens travelling to the Asian country

The United Kingdom said there is a high threat of terrorism and sectarian violence throughout Pakistan

American citizens have been urged to reconsider travelling to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarian violence

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Many countries including the United Kingdom have already expressed concerns over their citizens travelling to Pakistan.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has highlighted issues of terrorism, political instability, lawlessness and blasphemy among others as possible threats to British nationals visiting Pakistan.

UK government highlights terrorism, political instability, others as possible threats to British nationals visiting Pakistan. Photo credit: @RishiSunak/@JoeBiden

Source: Twitter

UK advises against citizens travelling to Pakistan

“There is a high threat of terrorism and sectarian violence throughout Pakistan… If you are kidnapped, the reason for your presence is unlikely to protect you or secure your safe release,”

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

As reported by the UK Foreign Travel Advice, the FCDO advisory also cautioned British nationals about crimes from theft to kidnapping.

“Street crime is a risk. Take sensible measures to protect yourself and your belongings…

"British nationals of Pakistani origin have been targeted by criminals, including kidnappers, as they are often perceived as being wealthier than locals.”

The Canadian government in an advisory asked its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution due to the unpredictable security situation.

“There is a threat of terrorism, civil unrest, sectarian violence and kidnapping,”

Not just in the conflict areas along the Afghanistan border, but it even sought to avoid non-essential travel to Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi.

“Extremist groups are present in some parts of the city and there have been terrorist attacks in recent years on high-profile targets, including the Stock Exchange and Chinese Consulate. Carefully plan any travel to or in the city,”

Canada's government also warned women and members of LGBTQI+ of discrimination and violent attacks from Pakistani people.

“Women travelling alone may be subject to some forms of harassment and verbal abuse. Gender-based violence is common in Pakistan… Human rights organisations have reported discrimination and violence being committed against 2SLGBTQI+ persons in Pakistan, including the denial of basic rights and services, sexual violence and murder.”

US tells citizens not to travel to Pakistan

The United States Bureau of Consular Affairs has not downgraded the risk associated with travelling in Pakistan and sought its nationals to have a contingency plan for emergencies, Deccan Herald reports.

“Reconsider travel to Pakistan due to terrorism. Some areas have increased risk. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist locations, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities.”

Pakistan is not safe even for citizens of its ally, China. Many Chinese people were killed in targeted attacks across Pakistan. Recently, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan reminded:

“Chinese citizens and enterprises in Pakistan to pay close attention to the security situation, enhance security alerts, strengthen security measures, and make every effort to take safety precautions.”

China also instructed the Islamabad government to take “practical and effective” measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens.

Australia which updated its travel advisory about Pakistan has asked its citizens to reconsider travel plans to Pakistan due to the unpredictable security situation.

“Reconsider your need to travel to Pakistan overall due to the volatile security situation and the threat of terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime and the risk of civil unrest. Higher levels apply in some areas.”

New Zealand, Finland and Germany are among the major countries that expressed concerns over terrorism, religious extremism, political and social unrest as well as health hazards, pollution and natural calamities in Pakistan while advising against their citizens visiting the Islamic country.

“New Zealanders in Pakistan should have a comprehensive travel insurance policy in place that includes provision for medical evacuation by air.”

Court orders Pakistan to restore X

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Pakistan High Court ordered the government to restore access to social media platform X within a week, a lawyer said, after more than two months of disruptions.

The platform, formerly known as Twitter, has been rarely accessible since February 17, when jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party called for protests against a government official's admission of vote manipulation in the February election.

Source: Legit.ng