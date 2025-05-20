UK, France, and Canada Finally Condemn Israel’s Military Offensive in Gaza

The leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Canada have issued a strong condemnation of Israel's expanding military operations in Gaza, citing an intolerable level of human suffering

They demand an immediate cessation of hostilities, unrestricted humanitarian aid access, and the release of remaining hostages held since 7 October 2023

In a firm stance against Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, they warn of potential sanctions and reiterate their commitment to achieving a two-state solution

On Tuesday, 20 May 2025, the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Canada issued a joint statement condemning Israel’s expansion of military operations in Gaza.

The statement described the level of human suffering in the region as intolerable and called for an immediate halt to Israeli military actions.

Humanitarian aid in Gaza, leaders demand immediate access

The leaders criticised Israel’s recent announcement to allow only a basic quantity of food into Gaza, calling it wholly inadequate.

They urged the Israeli government to permit full humanitarian aid access and collaborate with the UN to restore aid delivery in accordance with humanitarian principles.

Hostage release and international humanitarian law

The joint statement called on Hamas to release the remaining hostages held since 7 October 2023.

Additionally, the leaders condemned Israel’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance, warning that such actions risk breaching international humanitarian law.

Concerns were raised over Israeli officials’ recent statements regarding civilian displacement, with the leaders strongly opposing permanent forced displacement, which they asserted violates international humanitarian law.

The statement also criticised Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, describing it as illegal and detrimental to regional security.

Call for a ceasefire and long-term peace solution

The leaders expressed support for ceasefire negotiations led by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt.

They emphasised that a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a political resolution were crucial steps toward ending the suffering in Gaza and achieving a two-state solution.

Potential sanctions and diplomatic measures

The statement warned Israel that if military offensives continued and restrictions on humanitarian aid remained in place, the three nations would take further concrete actions.

This could include targeted sanctions against Israeli government figures and further diplomatic measures.

Commitment to a two-state solution

The joint statement reiterated the leaders’ commitment to working with the Palestinian Authority, regional partners, Israel, and the United States to develop future governance arrangements for Gaza.

The upcoming High-Level Two-State Solution Conference at the UN in June was cited as a key platform for building international consensus.

The leaders affirmed their readiness to recognise a Palestinian state to facilitate a lasting peace.

Full statement below:

“We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Yesterday's announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate.

“We call on the Israeli Government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. This must include engaging with the UN to ensure a return to delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles. We call on Hamas to release immediately the remaining hostages they have so cruelly held since 7 October 2023.

“The Israeli Government's denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching International Humanitarian Law. We condemn the abhorrent language used recently by members of the lsraeli Government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate. Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law.

“Israel suffered a heinous attack on October 7. We have always supported lsrael's right to defend Israelis against terrorism. But this escalation is wholly disproportionate.

“We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.

“We oppose any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank. lsrael must halt settlements which are illegal and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state and the security of both Israelis and Palestinians. We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions.

“We strongly support the efforts led by the United States, Qatar and Egypt to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It is a ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages and a long-term political solution that offer the best hope of ending the agony of the hostages and their families, alleviating the suffering of civilians in Gaza, ending Hamas' control of Gaza and achieving a pathway to a two-state solution, consistent with the goals of the 18 June conference in New York cO-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.

“These negotiations need to succeed, and we must all work towards the implementation of a two-state solution, which is the only way to bring long-lasting peace and security that both lsraelis and Palestinians deserve, and ensure long-term stability in the region.

“We will continue to work with the Palestinian Authority, regional partners, Israel and the United States to finalise consensus on arrangements for Gaza's future, building on the Arab plan. We affirm the important role of the High-level Two-State Solution Conference at the UN in June in building international consensus around this aim. And we are committed to recognizing a Palestinian state as a contribution to achieving a twO-state solution and are prepared to work with others to this end.”

