The United States has officially selected a design for its highly advanced Golden Dome missile defence system, with President Donald Trump confirming that it would be operational by the end of his administration.

Just days after returning to the White House in January, Trump unveiled his plans for the Golden Dome missile defence system, a cutting-edge initiative designed to counter next-generation aerial threats such as ballistic and cruise missiles, BBC reported.

An initial budget of 25 billion dollars has been allocated in a new bill, though government estimates suggest the final cost will be significantly higher over the coming decades.

Officials warned that existing defence systems have fallen behind rapidly advancing missile technology possessed by potential adversaries.

Leadership and strategy

President Trump announced that Space Force General Michael Guetlein, currently vice chief of space operations, would oversee the project.

Just seven days into his second term, Trump directed the Department of Defense to propose plans for the Golden Dome missile defence system, which the White House described as a response to the most catastrophic threat facing the US.

Advanced technologies and international interest

Speaking in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump outlined that the system would integrate next-generation technologies across land, sea, and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors.

Additionally, Trump revealed that Canada had expressed interest in joining the project. During a visit to Washington earlier this year, then-Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair acknowledged Canada’s desire to participate, stating that it was in the nation’s national interest to remain informed about potential missile threats, particularly in the Arctic region.

Inspired by Israel’s iron dome

The Golden Dome takes inspiration from Israel’s Iron Dome, a missile interception system that has been operational since 2011.

However, the US version is expected to be significantly larger and capable of defending against a broader range of threats, including hypersonic weapons and fractional orbital bombardment systems, also called FOBS, which can deliver warheads from space.

All of them will be knocked out of the air, Trump stated, adding that the system’s success rate would be very close to one hundred percent.

Projected costs and development timeline

Officials confirmed that the Golden Dome would target missiles at various phases of their deployment, including before launch and mid-air interception.

Trump stated that the programme would require an initial investment of 25 billion dollars, with total costs projected at 175 billion dollars.

However, the Congressional Budget Office has estimated that over twenty years, the space-based components alone could cost up to 542 billion dollars.

See the golden dome design below:

Pentagon warnings and security concerns

Pentagon officials have consistently warned that existing systems are outdated compared to new missile technology from Russia and China. Trump emphasised that the Golden Dome marks the first time the US would implement a comprehensive missile defence system.

There really is no current system, Trump stated on Tuesday. We have certain areas of missiles and certain missile defence, but there is no system… there has never been anything like this.

A recent Defense Intelligence Agency briefing indicated that missile threats would continue to grow in scale and sophistication, with adversaries actively developing technologies designed to exploit gaps in US defences.

