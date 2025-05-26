The former Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, repeatedly promised that Nigeria would have a national carrier, and finally launched Nigeria Air in May 2023

The contentious Nigeria Air project generated lots of controversies and questions, eventually leading to the suspension of the project at the instance of the Nigerian lawmakers

Federal Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, has now confirmed the status of Nigeria Air and the plans ahead

Almost two years after the indefinite suspension of the Nigeria Air project, the federal government has finally spoken on the next steps for the national carrier.

Federal Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has stated emphatically that the government will not be investing any additional funds into the controversial national carrier project, Nigeria Air.

Recall that three days before the expiration of former President Muhammadu Buhari's term in office, the Ministry of Aviation launched Nigeria Air, under the supervision of former Minister Hadi Sirika, in 2023.

This came after several failed promises to launch a national carrier for Nigeria, and the rushed execution left industry stakeholders with more questions than answers.

The ownership model of the Nigeria Air project, which granted Ethiopian Airlines a 49% equity participation, raised concerns among stakeholders countrywide.

FG suspends Nigeria Air project

On May 27, 2024, at the ministerial briefing to commemorate President Bola Tinubu’s first year in office, Mr. Keyamo announced that the Nigeria Air project had been suspended indefinitely.

He justified this decision by explaining how the ownership structure of the suspended airline gave too much control of Nigeria’s aviation sector to a foreign company, endangering the expansion of regional companies.

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation also backed the suspension, describing the hasty launch of a national carrier as a fraud.

Sirika and several others are still being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged N19.4 billion contract fraud and abuse of office.

During the ensuing controversies, the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr Mesfin Tasew, revealed that the airline initially considered withdrawing from the project, but the government insisted on its participation.

The latest update from the minister confirms that there are no plans to reinvest in the project.

FG calls for investment proposals from public and private entities

In a statement on his X handle on Sunday, May 25, 2025, Keyamo reacted to a publication in the Vanguard newspaper from the launch of the book “100 Years of Civil Aviation in Nigeria: History, Issues and Prospects,” authored by Wole Shadare.

His tweet read;

“The correct story should be that the FG will not invest a dime in establishing a National Carrier but is always open to proposals from private or public entities, both in and out of the country, that truly benefit Nigeria and Nigerians in establishing a National Carrier.”

He added that at the moment, the government is focused on developing policies that would ensure the growth of local airline operators in the country to compete with their foreign counterparts.

He observed that policies such as ensuring that the airlines patronise local caterers and training traffic operators helped plug revenue leakages and improve the Nigerian economy.

Direct flights resume to Warri, other cities

In related news, Nigeria’s longest-serving domestic airline has expanded direct flight operations to more cities nationwide.

Legit.ng reported that Overland Airways released their updated flight schedules, showing that direct flights are now available from Lagos and Abuja to Warri, Minna, and Jalingo.

In the first instance, the airline will operate flights to these cities for three days every week, but there are plans to scale it up later.

