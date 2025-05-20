A tragic accident occurred in New York City when the Mexican Navy training vessel Cuauhtémoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, resulting in two deaths and multiple injuries

A tragic accident unfolded in New York City as the Mexican Navy training sailing ship Cuauhtémoc collided with the Brooklyn Bridge, resulting in two deaths and injuries to at least 19 others.

Authorities confirmed that the Cuauhtémoc, carrying 277 crew members, lost power while being manoeuvred near the Brooklyn Bridge on May 17.

Two dead, 19 injured as Mexican Navy ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge.

Source: Getty Images

The mechanical failure forced the vessel towards the bridge abutment on the Brooklyn side, leading to the catastrophic impact.

Crew members injured as masts snapped

Video footage showed the Cuauhtémoc’s towering masts striking the bridge as it attempted to pass underneath.

Crew members were standing on the masts at the time, and authorities reported that several sailors fell onto the deck as the masts snapped. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with people screaming as the accident unfolded.

Panic among witnesses in Brooklyn

Local resident Nick Corso, who saw the incident, described the aftermath as terrifying. "There was lots of screaming, some sailors hanging from the masts," he told AFP.

Another witness, Kelvin Flores, said he witnessed "commotion and chaos" as emergency teams struggled to reach the scene due to traffic congestion.

Brooklyn bridge reopened after preliminary inspection

Despite the impact, the Brooklyn Bridge did not suffer major structural damage. After an initial inspection, officials allowed traffic to resume.

The New York Coast Guard confirmed that the Cuauhtémoc lost all three of its masts in the collision.

Fortunately, no personnel fell into the water, and all were accounted for. Authorities suspect that a mechanical malfunction and power failure were responsible for the accident.

Mexican president mourns loss of crew members

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed deep sorrow over the loss of two crew members in the tragic event. She extended her condolences to their families and praised the rescue efforts.

The Cuauhtémoc, a 297-foot-long sailing ship, was built in 1982 and is an essential part of naval cadet training.

It had departed Acapulco, Mexico, on 6 April, en route to Iceland, with scheduled stops in various locations, including Aberdeen, Scotland, for the Tall Ships Race in July.

Two dead, 19 injured as Mexican Navy ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge.

Source: Facebook

Ship towed from crash site

After the accident, the Cuauhtémoc was towed away from the site, marking a devastating halt to its voyage.

Officials will continue investigating the cause of the malfunction that led to this tragic incident.

This accident has shaken maritime communities and raised concerns about safety measures for large training vessels navigating urban waterways.

