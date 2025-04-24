Zookeeper Kills by Tiger in a Zoo During a Feeding Routine
- A zookeeper, Alexey Melnikov, tragically lost his life after being mauled by a rare white Bengal tigress at Mariupol Zoo in Russian-occupied Ukraine
- The fatal incident occurred during a feeding routine when Melnikov entered the enclosure, unaware the tigress was hiding
- Investigations have been launched, raising concerns about safety protocols in predator enclosures
A rare white Bengal tigress fatally mauled Alexey Melnikov, a zookeeper at Mariupol Zoo in Russian-occupied Ukraine, after an apparent mistake during feeding.
According to Mirror UK, the incident occurred when Melnikov entered the tigress’s enclosure, unaware that she was hiding in a wooden den. The predator attacked him instantly, leaving no time for escape.
Eyewitness Galina, another worker, narrowly avoided the same fate, saying, “I heard a scream. I somehow managed to close the cage in time because she [the tigress] was looking at me. I don’t know how I managed to shut it.”
Director describes incident and Tigress's background
Zoo director Savely Vashura confirmed that the tigress had recently given birth to four cubs and expressed sadness over the tragic event.
“She came out from behind, and bam—the man was gone. Maybe he got distracted; maybe something else happened—he was only human,” Vashura stated.
He described Melnikov as a passionate individual who loved working with animals, especially predators.
Authorities later found bloodstained clothing and blood within the cage, confirming the fatal injuries sustained by Melnikov.
Investigation launched amid growing concerns
The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal probe to determine the circumstances surrounding Melnikov’s death.
Preliminary findings suggest the attack occurred while Melnikov was feeding the tigress inside the enclosure.
The incident comes amid heightened discussions about safety protocols involving dangerous animals. Melnikov, originally from Crimea, had previously expressed his deep love for animals and his dedication to predator care.
Similar incidents highlight risks
This tragedy follows a similar incident in Queensland, Australia, where a tiger mauled a 47-year-old handler at Dreamworld amusement park in September 2023.
The handler suffered serious arm injuries but survived after receiving immediate medical attention.
Both incidents underscore the unpredictable risks faced by those working with predators, reinforcing the need for stringent safety measures in animal management.
About Mariupol
Mariupol is a strategically significant port city located in southeastern Ukraine along the shores of the Azov Sea. Historically known for its steel production and maritime industry, the city has been a major hub for commerce and trade.
In recent years, Mariupol gained global attention due to its proximity to conflict zones following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and later military activities during the ongoing war.
Its location has made it a focal point in geopolitical tensions, with devastating effects on its infrastructure and population. Let me know if you'd like further insights.
Lion kills keeper at Obasanjo Wild Life Park
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Police Force has begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a zoo keeper, identified as Babaji Daule, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Wildlife Park, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.
The Ogun state police command’s public relations officer, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this to The Punch on Sunday, September 29.
