A male lion has reportedly attacked and killed its handler, 35 years old Babaji Daule 35, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Wildlife Park in Ogun state

The victim was said to have been careless by not securing the locks and barricade the lion’s enclosure before feeding the wild animal

The spokesperson of the Ogun state police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the unfortunate development and disclosed the force's next action

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Nigerian Police Force has begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing of a zoo keeper, identified as Babaji Daule, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Wildlife Park, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Police react as male lion kills keeper at Obasanjo Library. Images for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Stuart Westmorland/Getty Images, Nigeria Police Force

Source: Getty Images

Police narrate: How the lion keeper was killed

The Ogun state police command command’s public relations officer, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this to The Punch on Sunday, September 29.

According to Odutola, Daule, a 35-year-old native of the state, reportedly forgot to secure the locks and barricade the lion’s enclosure before approaching the cage to feed the wild animal.

The lion was said to have escaped as a result of the carelessness and attacked Daule, “resulting in fatal injuries to the handler’s neck and eventual death.”

She added that the remains of the victim were taken to the State Hospital morgue at Ijaye, Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, while the lion was shot to release its grip on the handler.

In a follow-up conversation with The Punch, Odutola said an investigation has commenced into the matter.

She said:

“An investigation has commenced into the incident. The public will be informed of further findings.”

Library management reacts

As reported by PremiumTimes, the management of the OOPL Wildlife Park also issued a statement and noted that it was also probing the incident.

This comes days after a mother hippopotamus tragically killed Usman Maigadi, a 60-year-old guard, at Orchid Farm in Kebbi state.

The attack occurred while Maigadi was fishing in the Yauri River, likely perceived as a threat by the animal.

OAU's 9-year-old lion kills staff, details emerge

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that an OAU staff, Olabode Olawuyi, has been reportedly murdered by a lion in the university's zoological garden.

Abiodun Olanrewaju, the spokesperson of the university, disclosed the incident in a statement.

According to Olanrewaju, Olawuyi was attacked while feeding the lion, an activity he had done for over nine years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng