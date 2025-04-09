Scientists at Colossal Biosciences successfully resurrected dire wolves using advanced genetic engineering techniques, marking the first recorded case of de-extinction

Three dire wolf pups—Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi—were born through surrogacy, showcasing traits such as larger size, snowy white coats, and distinct wild behaviours

This breakthrough raises hopes for conservation but also prompts ethical discussions about the risks and implications of genetic engineering

Scientists have announced a breakthrough in genetic engineering, claiming to have successfully resurrected dire wolves that went extinct around 12,500 years ago.

A team at Colossal Biosciences, which is also working on reviving the woolly mammoth, has produced three dire wolf pups named Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi.

Scientists bring back extinct dire wolf. Photo credit: iHorror/BioScience/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to TIME, these wolves were born through advanced genetic editing and surrogacy techniques, marking what they call the “world’s first de-extinction.”

Characteristics of resurrected dire wolves

Romulus and Remus, now six months old, have already grown to nearly four feet long and weigh 80 pounds, with the potential to reach up to six feet and 150 pounds as adults.

Unlike domestic dogs, they exhibit wild lupine behaviour, keeping their distance from humans. Their snowy white coats, larger size, powerful shoulders, and distinctive howls set them apart, showing traits similar to ancient dire wolves that once roamed the Americas.

Scientific methods behind their revival

The dire wolf genome was reconstructed using DNA from ancient samples, including a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old ear bone.

Scientists edited the genetic code of a common grey wolf to match the dire wolf’s genome. Using surrogate hound dogs as mothers, the team successfully brought Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi into the world through engineered embryos.

The pups were born by cesarean section under careful monitoring at a specialised facility.

Scientists present three dire wolf after 12500 years of extinction. Photo credit: CoreyFord/GettyImage

Source: Getty Images

Broader goals of genetic engineering

Colossal Biosciences aims to use genetic engineering not only for de-extinction but also to prevent endangered species from disappearing.

The techniques developed for restoring the dire wolf could help preserve animals like red wolves and elephants affected by climate change. While their work has sparked excitement, concerns about the ethical implications and potential risks of genetic engineering remain.

About genetic engineering

Genetic engineering is the process of altering an organism’s DNA to modify or enhance specific traits. Using advanced technologies, scientists can insert, delete, or rewrite genetic material in plants, animals, or microorganisms to achieve desired outcomes.

It has applications in medicine, agriculture, and conservation, including producing disease-resistant crops and developing innovative treatments like gene therapy.

