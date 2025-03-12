A total lunar eclipse is set to happen on Thursday, March 13 and Friday, March 14, and people are preparing to view the rare event

According to scientists, the eclipse will turn the moon totally red and it will be visible in most of North America and other parts of the world

Other regions that would see at least some parts of the eclipse include Europe, parts of Asia, parts of Australia and Africa

Lovers of space events are preparing to view a rare total lunar eclipse that will turn the moon red.

The total lunar eclipse will happen on Thursday, March 13 and Friday, March 14, and it will be visible in many parts of the world.

Lovers of space events will view the 2025 blood moon happening March 13 and 14. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Jose A. Bernat Bacete, Bymuratdeniz and Westend61.

Source: Getty Images

Most parts of the United States of America will enjoy the rare lunar event, which can be viewed with the naked eye, unlike a solar eclipse.

During the total lunar eclipse, the moon will turn red in colour. This makes it to be called a 'total blood moon.'

Where and time to view 2025 total lunar eclipse

People in the US will have the opportunity to view the event at different times.

For instance, people in Alaska would see it at 10:26 p.m. — 11:31 p.m on March 13 while those in Hawaii would view the eclipse around 8:26 p.m. — 9:31 p.m on March 13, Space.com reports.

Other regions of the world that would see at least some parts of the eclipse are Europe, much of Asia, much of Australia, much of Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic, Antarctica, Timeanddate reports.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth's shadow covers the moon and prevents it from getting direct sunlight. Photo credit: Getty Images/Ekapol.

Source: TikTok

What is total lunar eclipse and blood moon?

The exciting lunar event called a total lunar eclipse happens if the Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, with the moon slowly moving through the Earth’s shadow in space.

This overshadowing of the moon by the earth prevents it from getting direct sunlight, and this makes the moon turn red, creating a 'blood moon.'

The 2025 total lunar eclipse will last for 65 minutes, according to reports by Space.com.

Speaking to Forbes, Franck Marchis, an astronomer at the SETI Institute said the lunar eclipse will be visible to everyone across North America.

He said, as quoted by Forbes:

“The moon will align perfectly with the sun and Earth, creating a breathtaking total lunar eclipse visible to everyone across North and South America. This rare cosmic arrangement is a wonderful reminder of our place in the universe — and a perfect opportunity to capture it for posterity.”

China discovers rare element called thorium

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, China has discovered a rare earth mineral that is capable of helping it achieve energy sufficiency for thousands of years.

China said it found thorium in large deposits in the Bayan Obo mining complex in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region of northern China.

The mine is said to contain thorium capable of supplying China's household energy demands 'almost forever'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng