Synthetic organic chemistry has long been recognised as the backbone of modern pharmaceutical innovation, but its role has become even more crucial in today’s world, where emerging diseases, drug resistance, and global health emergencies demand faster and more strategic solutions.

The global pharmaceutical market is projected to exceed 1.7 trillion USD by 2025, with synthetic small molecules making up nearly 75% of all FDA-approved drugs.

Synthetic organic methodology to the rescue

From cancer therapies to antivirals and safer pain medications, the ability to construct complex molecules in the lab is accelerating the pace at which life-saving treatments reach patients worldwide.

At the heart of this evolution is synthetic organic methodology: a precise and dynamic approach to building molecules that interact with biological targets in the human body. No longer confined to academic textbooks, this methodology is now a central force in shaping the future of drug discovery and public health.

Olutayo Nathaniel Farinde, a medicinal chemist at the University of Toledo. Credit: Farinde.

Olutayo Nathanael Farinde, a synthetic organic and medicinal chemist at the University of Toledo, is among the leading scientists harnessing this power to address some of today’s most urgent medical challenges.

His current research focuses on designing safer opioid alternatives, compounds that relieve pain without triggering addiction. According to the CDC, over 80,000 opioid-related deaths occurred in the U.S. in 2023 alone, highlighting the desperate need for safer analgesics.

“The beauty of synthetic organic methodology is that it allows us to rapidly design, build, and optimise complex drug candidates with significantly improved safety profiles,” Olutayo said in an interview with Legit.ng.

By applying modern techniques such as C–H activation and C–H functionalization, Olutayo and his team have developed a diverse library of amine-based molecules targeting the mu-opioid receptor (MOR).

Experts evaluate molecules to provide pain relief

These molecules are being evaluated for their ability to provide effective pain relief while minimising side effects such as dependence and respiratory depression, common drawbacks of traditional opioids and fentanyl.

“The synthetic route we choose can make or break the success of a drug candidate,” Olutayo emphasised. “Methodology matters. It’s not just about scientific elegance: it’s about efficiency, reproducibility, robustness, scalability, and making medicines accessible to the people who need them most.”

In line with that vision, Olutayo’s lab is pioneering step-economical and atom-economical synthetic methods that significantly reduce the number of chemical transformations required to produce a drug.

“We’ve developed protocols that work on unprotected amines, eliminating the need for additional steps to install and remove protecting or directing groups,” he explained.

“This reduces both time and cost in drug manufacturing.” These methodologies also rely on mild reaction conditions and readily available reagents, making the processes safer, greener, and more adaptable for large-scale production.

But the ultimate impact of this work goes beyond the lab bench. “When we reduce synthetic steps and material waste, we lower production costs.

That translates to more affordable medications: medicines that can be produced at scale and made available to all, regardless of income or geography,” Olutayo explained. According to the WHO, nearly 2 billion people lack regular access to essential medicines, underscoring the urgent need for affordable, scalable drug manufacturing.

Globally, synthetic organic methodology is being applied to develop treatments for antibiotic-resistant bacteria (which currently cause over 1.2 million deaths per year), emerging viral infections, and neglected tropical diseases.

Its versatility spans multiple disciplines—from neuroscience to oncology—and plays a critical role in developing first-in-class and orphan drugs, areas where market-driven solutions are often lacking.

Experts highlight features of synthetic methodology

Experts highlight that one of the most powerful features of synthetic methodology is its ability to explore chemical space beyond nature’s reach. “There are molecular structures you’ll never find in a natural setting,” Olutayo pointed out. “But with synthetic tools, we can construct them, test them, and identify new mechanisms for therapeutic action.”

As public health systems around the world contend with complex challenges (from drug shortages and supply chain disruptions to pandemics and antimicrobial resistance predicted to cause 10 million deaths annually by 2050), synthetic organic chemistry offers a scalable, flexible, and rapid-response solution. It empowers scientists to both replicate existing drugs and create new ones specifically designed to meet the demands of modern medicine.

Olutayo concluded: “By making drug development faster, cheaper, and more accessible, we’re not just advancing chemistry. We’re building a future where no one is left behind when it comes to life-saving medicine.”

