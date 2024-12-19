A controversial banner at Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos, declaring "Jesus Christ is not God," has been removed following widespread social media backlash

The message sparked intense debates, with some condemning it as disrespectful and blasphemous, while others defended it as a factual representation of Islamic beliefs

The incident has reignited discussions about religious tolerance and freedom of expression in Nigeria

A banner at the Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos State, which sparked widespread social media debate and criticism, has been removed.

Tunde Alabi, a member of the Lekki Muslim community, confirmed its removal in an online video on Wednesday

Confirmation of Removal

Tunde Alabi explained in his video that he noticed the controversial banner and communicated with the mosque committee about it.

He confirmed, "I came here personally to check, and I can confirm it has

Lekki mosque banner stating 'Jesus is not God' removed after heated debate. Photo credit: MuslimConnect/X

Source: Twitter

Confirmation of Removal

Tunde Alabi explained in his video that he noticed the controversial banner and communicated with the mosque committee about it.

He confirmed, "I came here personally to check, and I can confirm it has been removed.”

The banner bore the inscription, "Jesus Christ is not God. He is a Prophet and Messenger of God!” referencing Quran 5:72.

Reactions and Controversy

The message on the banner, which quickly went viral, triggered heated reactions online.

Many users condemned it as disrespectful to Christianity and blasphemous, while others defended it as a factual representation of Islamic beliefs.

Nigerian actress Wumi Tuase and social media user Fisayo Ojabodu were among those who expressed their disapproval.

Meanwhile, supporters like Olawale and Abdul’fattah Muhdl’awwal argued that the banner's content was truthful.

Ongoing Discussions

The controversy has reignited discussions about religious tolerance and freedom of expression in Nigeria.

User ChristTheLighthouse urged Christians to remain peaceful, emphasizing that the gospel should never be spread through force or propaganda.

See the X post below:

Nigerians Clash Online Over Banner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a significant uproar has been sparked on social media following the display of a banner at the Lekki Central Mosque in Lagos State, which boldly claims, "Jesus Christ is not God. He is a Prophet and Messenger of God!"

This proclamation, which went viral on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, has ignited a fierce debate on religious respect and freedom of expression in Nigeria.

The banner's message has drawn a myriad of responses from netizens, with many perceiving it as an act of blasphemy against Christian beliefs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng