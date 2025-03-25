Muslims celebrated Eid-el-Fitr by observing key Sunnah practices, including reciting the Takbir from Maghrib until the Eid prayer and attending the special congregation

Sunnah acts like eating an odd number of dates, taking a ritual bath, and dressing modestly enriched the spiritual and communal essence of the day

Greeting one another with “Taqabbala Allah minna wa minkum” and taking a different route home after prayer completed the day’s meaningful traditions

Eid-el-Fitr is a significant celebration marking the end of Ramadan, filled with gratitude, joy, and acts of worship.

Following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on this special day brings spiritual fulfilment and blessings. Here are seven key Sunnah practices observed on Eid-el-Fitr:

1. Recite the takbir from Maghrib until Eid prayer

As soon as the sighting of the new moon or confirmation of Eid is announced, Muslims began reciting the Takbir.

The Takbir for Eid-el-Fitr is: “Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La Ilaha Illa Allah, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar wa lillahi Alhamd.” This continued throughout the night until the time for Eid prayer. It was recited frequently during activities like cooking, driving, or preparing for the special day.

2. Start the day with eating an odd number of dates

Before heading to the mosque for the Eid prayer, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) consumed an odd number of dates.

This was a symbolic act that signified breaking the fast and partaking in the blessings of Eid.

3. Perform the ritual bath (Ghusl)

A key Sunnah was taking the ritual bath, or Ghusl, on the morning of Eid. This act symbolised physical and spiritual purification, ensuring a fresh start to the joyous occasion.

4. Dress neatly and modestly for Eid

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encouraged Muslims to wear their finest clothing for the occasion. Men often perfumed themselves, while women dressed modestly yet beautifully.

This act reflected the celebratory nature of the day.

5. Attend the Eid prayer in congregation

The main Sunnah of Eid was attending the special two-rak'ah prayer held in congregation. Men, women, and children, including those menstruating, were encouraged to participate and listen to the khutbah (sermon).

The prayer involved unique elements, such as seven additional Takbir in the first rak’ah and five in the second.

6. Exchange sunnah greetings

After the prayer and khutbah, Muslims greeted one another with the Sunnah phrase: “Taqabbala Allah minna wa minkum” (May Allah accept from us the good deeds and from you).

It was a heartfelt expression of goodwill and unity.

7. Take a different route home

Following the Eid prayer, the Prophet (PBUH) returned home using a different route than the one taken to the mosque.

This was a Sunnah that symbolised spreading blessings and joy throughout the community.

